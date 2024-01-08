A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to shooting former friend

Allison Dinner-Pool/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to charges that he fired a gun at former friend A$AP Relli. He was charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm at his arraignment Monday and entered a not guilty plea. He also waived his right to appear in court for his upcoming trial and therefore will not be required to attend future court dates in the case; his lawyers will attend on his behalf.

Rocky's charges are connected to the 2021 shooting of Relli, who claims the rapper shot him after requesting a meetup in Hollywood to "discuss a disagreement." He alleges Rocky shot him multiple times amid their dispute and that he now has post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rocky's pretrial is set to begin March 6, with the trial starting two days later. His lawyer says Rocky is ready to prove his innocence.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

