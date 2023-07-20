A$AP Rocky & Pharrell join forces on new song, "Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n)"

A$AP Rocky returns to music with the release of his new song, "Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n)."

The Pharrell Williams-produced single is an upbeat, base-heavy track on which Rocky raps of starting a riot and hints at marriage with his girlfriend, Rihanna.

In the first line of his first verse, A$AP raps, "My wife is erotic, I'm smokin' exotic (Woo, woo) / My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage."

The lyric sparked rumors on the internet, with many fans speculating the couple secretly married at some point in their relationship.

To accompany the song's release, the rapper joined forces with Beats to direct and star in the Iconic Sound short film as part of a campaign for the new Beats Studio Pro headphones.

"Riot" is A$AP's second single single this year following "Same Problems," a tribute song released on the anniversary of A$AP Mob member A$AP Yam's death, in honor of artists who died.

Both tracks are expected to show up on A$AP's forthcoming fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, his first full-length project since 2018's Testing.

