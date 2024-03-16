55th NAACP Image Awards: The winners

The 55th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, aired Saturday night on BET and CBS.

The Color Purple was the night's big winner, taking home four awards including Outstanding Motion Picture. Usher took home Entertainer of the Year and was honored with the President's Award. Colman Domingo also picked up two trophies, for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performances in Rustin and The Color Purple, respectively.

Poet Amanda Gorman was honored with the Chairman's Award and New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during the broadcast.

Earlier in the week, other winners were announced in a series of virtual ceremonies.

Here's the list of the televised winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Usher



Outstanding Motion Picture

The Color Purple



Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple



Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo - Rustin



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo - The Color Purple



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple



Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

India Amarteifio - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps – The Upshaws

