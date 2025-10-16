Stacker used 2025 data from the national review and ranking site Niche to compile a list of the 50 best cities to raise a family in the U.S.

Every family has its quirks. But, at the end of the day, most of us have the same basic priorities: good schools, safe neighborhoods, and access to fun activities outside of our homes. In recent years, young families have been seeking out those ideals in places outside of cities. A November 2024 report from Iowa State University notes that between 2020 and 2022, populations of young children dropped by 10% in predominantly urban areas like New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago. Modern-day young families might be looking to cut costs or hoping for a slower pace of living, as noted in a January 2025 report from Business Insider.

Despite this trend towards rural living, finding the right city to raise a family in—with all the desired qualities in mind—is still doable. To do so, you might consult experts, as House Beautiful did for its June 2025 look at the best cities for families to move to in 2026. But even with expert guidance, weighing all the important factors and finding the right locale among nearly 20,000 incorporated cities, towns, and villages across America can be daunting. With that in mind, Stacker collected 2025 data from the national review and ranking site Niche to compile a list of the top 50 cities to raise a family. To be included, each city had to have a population of at least 100,000 residents.

The best cities to raise a family span the entire country, varying in size from just over 100,000 residents to more than 1,000,000. Some are surprisingly walkable, while others are much safer than you think—qualifications that helped earn Boston and New York spots on this list. Whether you're looking for a smaller city to settle down in or endless urban amenities for yourself and your children, you have options. So, if you're hunting for the perfect place to lay down roots, keep reading to discover the 50 most highly-rated cities for raising a family.

#50. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B-

- Population: 303,620

- Median home value: $193,200

- Median household income: $64,137

Sports enthusiast families might consider Pittsburgh an ideal home base, with the Penguins and Steelers both winning numerous championships. But you don't have to like hockey or football to appreciate Pittsburgh, which offers ample recreational opportunities, including parks, museums, and hiking trails. The city sports a median home value of $193,200, putting it at #11 of 229 best cities to buy a house in America, and a median rent of $1,221.

#49. Roseville, California

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 152,438

- Median home value: $630,600

- Median household income: $117,354

Roseville is part of the metropolitan area around the state capital of Sacramento. Over two-thirds of its residents own their homes, while the average rent is $2,099. While Roseville is celebrated for its safety and community values, it also presents the perfect balance between city life and natural outdoor beauty.

#48. Washington, D.C.

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B-

- Population: 672,079

- Median home value: $724,600

- Median household income: $106,287

There are a number of affordable neighborhoods for young families in the nation's capital, including Takoma Park, Catholic University Brookland, and Glover Park. Child-care costs are high, but the district's local government has offered free preschool to 3 and 4-year-olds since 2009. D.C. passed an extensive set of measures, the Birth-to-Three For All D.C Act, in 2018, which includes investments in infant and toddler health care services, subsidies for early childhood learning, higher job standards, and better pay for early childhood educators.

#47. Temecula, California

- Overall Niche grade: B+

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 110,404

- Median home value: $640,400

- Median household income: $117,840

The Southern California city of Temecula ranks as #21 in cities with the best public schools in America. Great Oak High School is the second-best in Riverside County with a 98% average graduation rate. And because kids can start learning at any age, littler ones will get a hands-on feel for science while they play at the Temecula Children's Museum Pennypickle's Workshop. Meanwhile, you can rest assured that the city's crime rate comes in well below the national average in all categories.

#46. Gainesville, Florida

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 143,611

- Median home value: $235,000

- Median household income: $45,611

Nature and museums lead the family-friendly opportunities to share in the Gainesville area, with the Butterfly Rainforest, part of the Florida Museum of Natural History, at the top of the list. (It's currently closed as part of larger museum renovations, but will reopen in 2026.) There are also ample A-rated public schools that serve the area.

#45. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 197,642

- Median home value: $271,400

- Median household income: $74,714

Sioux Falls features Falls Park, which borders a stunning section of the Big Sioux River. If you and your family enjoy animals, you'll enjoy the Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House & Aquarium. Thanks to affordable housing and local tax laws, the cost of living is also lower than in the rest of the country on average.

#44. New York City, New York

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 8,516,202

- Median home value: $751,700

- Median household income: $79,713

We probably don't need to sell you on the appeal of New York City, which is world-renowned for its cultural institutions. But New York has other advantages, like being one of the most walkable and least car-dependent cities in the country. It has great schools, including Stuyvesant High School, which is ranked as the fifth-best public high school in the nation. And while there's no denying Big Apple's high cost-of-living expenses, New York is the second-most diverse city in America and the sixth-best for outdoor activities.

#43. Boston, Massachusetts

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B-

- Population: 663,972

- Median home value: $710,400

- Median household income: $94,755

Boston is known for its colleges and universities, but it also has an abundance of early childhood programs and preschools. For culture and entertainment, there's the Boston Children's Museum, the Museum of Science, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the New England Aquarium, the Franklin Park Zoo, and the Boston Ballet Children's Program. And that's to say nothing of the city's extensive colonial-era history.

#42. Irving, Texas

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 255,036

- Median home value: $287,300

- Median household income: $79,641

Situated just northwest of Dallas, Irving's parks and recreation offer extensive aquatic programs. The city ranks #33 of the 229 most diverse cities in America, and its crime rate comes in under the national average in most categories. Meanwhile, several of the public schools serving Irving were awarded Niche's highest rating.

#41. San Diego, California

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 1,385,061

- Median home value: $848,500

- Median household income: $104,321

A full dose of culture, history, and museums—not to mention the famous San Diego Zoo—await families in San Diego. The Pacific Coast city ranks highly for its public schools, outdoor activities, and overall health. Just note that its cost of living gets a D+, with median home values clocking in at nearly $850,000, and an average rent of $2,223.

#40. Charleston, South Carolina

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 152,014

- Median home value: $469,100

- Median household income: $90,038

Charleston's historical roots are palpable: The first shots of the Civil War were fired at Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor. Nowadays, Charleston is a vibrant and modern city, with plenty of indoor and outdoor activities for people of all ages. Families with students in or about to enter high school might consider Academic Magnet High School, the second-best public high school in the state.

#39. San Francisco, California

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 836,321

- Median home value: $1,380,500

- Median household income: $141,446

San Francisco ranks #7 for healthiest cities in America. With iconic attractions, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, and Alcatraz Island, the city has something for virtually everyone in any family. But there's one major drawback: It's the fourth-most expensive city in the nation as of 2025.

#38. Fort Collins, Colorado

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 169,705

- Median home value: $548,400

- Median household income: $83,598

Northern Colorado's Fort Collins offers a historic downtown, including the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, with interactive science, history, and nature exhibits. Although just over half of Fort Collins' residents own their homes, rent is somewhat more affordable than in other cities on this list, at an average of $1,661. Crime rates are also below the national average in almost every category.

#37. Lincoln, Nebraska

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 291,932

- Median home value: $248,200

- Median household income: $69,991

Families in the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska can share a day with their youngsters at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, or visit Pioneers Park Nature Center, which has hiking trails, a wildlife sanctuary, and environmental education center. On the more traditional education front, Lincoln East High School comes in as the third-best high school in Nebraska, with a graduation rate of 95%.

#36. Austin, Texas

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 967,862

- Median home value: $512,700

- Median household income: $91,461

The state capital of Texas, Austin is home to the University of Texas and is famous for its live music scene. It also earns high marks for its public school system, with its Liberal Arts and Science Academy graded as the third-best college prep public high school in Texas, boasting a 99% average graduation rate. Austin also gets an A for its racial diversity.

#35. Omaha, Nebraska

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 488,197

- Median home value: $230,100

- Median household income: $72,708

On the Missouri River near the Iowa border, Omaha features unique family experiences like the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and Heartland of America Park. This city is among the best to buy a house in thanks to its affordable prices. Omaha is home to many of the highest rated elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools in Nebraska.

#34. Rochester, Minnesota

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 121,638

- Median home value: $287,500

- Median household income: $87,767

Prospective homeowners thinking of moving their families to Rochester will be pleased to hear that it ranks as the fifth-best city to buy a house in America. It's probably no surprise then that nearly two-thirds of residents own their homes. The Mayo Clinic is by far the biggest employer in the area, which contributes to a median household income that's above the national average.

#33. Columbia, Missouri

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 127,200

- Median home value: $268,300

- Median household income: $64,488

Median home values in Missouri's fourth-largest city are below the national average, but that's not the only reason to consider relocating here. While Columbia has a college town vibe—you can thank the University of Missouri for that—it has activities for students of all ages. There are also a number of excellent public schools to choose from.

#32. Pasadena, California

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 136,462

- Median home value: $1,045,000

- Median household income: $103,778

Home to the Rose Bowl and the Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena contains a wide range of educational, artistic, historical, and botanical experiences for families. It's ranked #9 among the healthiest cities (and more broadly, healthiest places to live) in America. But its amenities come with a hefty price tag: The city's median home value and rent are dramatically higher than the national average.

#31. Lexington, Kentucky

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 321,122

- Median home value: $272,100

- Median household income: $67,631

Dubbed "The Horse Capital of the World," Lexington is the place for folks enamored with thoroughbred racing and other horse-related sports, with the city's tourism website promising "unforgettable equine experiences." Lexington is also surprisingly affordable, as median home values and rent are both lower than the average of what you'll find in the rest of the country. The crime rates are also lower than average in most categories.

#30. Scottsdale, Arizona

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 242,169

- Median home value: $709,900

- Median household income: $107,372

East of Arizona's capital, Scottsdale is a desert city home to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, which boasts 180 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, among its recreational offerings. Scottsdale is also home to several of the top high schools in the state, including BASIS Scottsdale, the best public high school in Arizona, and the second-best charter high school in the nation.

#29. Burbank, California

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 105,165

- Median home value: $1,041,100

- Median household income: $95,816

The Los Angeles County city of Burbank, near Hollywood, is home to famed movie and TV studios like Warner Bros. It also holds the distinction of rankings as the #15 healthiest place to live in America and #14 among the best cities for outdoor activities in the country. However, living here can put a dent in the family wallet, with median home values dipping into six figures. This may be why most residents are renters.

#28. Huntsville, Alabama

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 218,814

- Median home value: $263,100

- Median household income: $70,778

Huntsville is home to the interactive U.S. Space and Rocket Center and the Huntsville Botanical Garden, the latter of which has a number of family-oriented exhibits and events. When it comes to education, its New Century Technology High School was ranked #4 for best magnet high schools in Alabama. The city's crime rate is lower than the national average in all categories, and Huntsville ranks as the fourth-best city in the country for buying a house.

#27. Tampa, Florida

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 393,389

- Median home value: $375,300

- Median household income: $71,302

Nestled on the west coast of Florida near the Gulf of Mexico, Tampa is awash with activities for the entire family, including Busch Gardens with its thrilling rides and over 12,000 animals. On Niche's report card, Tampa earns plenty of high marks: an A for its public schools, outdoor activities, and weather, and an impressive A+ for its diversity. With median home value and rent just above the national average, it's a wonderful place to relocate.

#26. College Station, Texas

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 122,280

- Median home value: $326,500

- Median household income: $51,776

Texas A&M University's main campus is located in College Station, where 80% of residents have at least some college education. The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library offers educational and research opportunities, and, more broadly, there are many great schools to choose from. In fact, the city ranks #14 for best public schools in America.

#25. Thousand Oaks, California

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 125,676

- Median home value: $951,200

- Median household income: $134,367

The Southern California city of Thousand Oaks is listed as the nation's seventh-best city for public schools. Thousand Oaks has a crime rate well below the national average, and its high housing costs reflect the benefits of living here. As for things to do, Thousand Oaks is quite close to Los Angeles, but families can also hike, ride horseback, camp, and more at Wildwood Park, or marvel at the beauty of the Gardens of the World, with its waterfalls and koi pond.

#24. Seattle, Washington

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 741,440

- Median home value: $912,100

- Median household income: $121,984

With its iconic Space Needle, picturesque Puget Sound, nearby forests, and thousands of acres of parks, it's no surprise that Seattle ranks #2 nationally for best outdoor activities and #5 among the country's healthiest places to live. Families can find virtually any activity along the Sound, from kayaking to birding, bicycling to diving, whale watching to touring, and so much more. Seattle is also home to several of the top 20 high schools in Washington.

#23. Alexandria, Virginia

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 156,788

- Median home value: $696,800

- Median household income: $113,638

American history buffs probably couldn't ask for more than what historic Alexandria offers. For instance, just eight miles south of the nation's capital, the city is home to Gadsby's Tavern Museum, the restored 1700s gathering place for the nation's founding fathers. Nearby Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is the best public high school in Virginia and the 14th-best public high school in the U.S. More than 80% of residents have some level of college education, and its ethnic and economic diversity earns Alexandria an A grade. Beyond that, its crime rate comes in significantly below the national average in all categories.

#22. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 470,763

- Median home value: $377,800

- Median household income: $82,424

Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, is part of the "Research Triangle," along with Chapel Hill and Durham, named for the number of technology and scholarly institutions in the area. There's plenty to see, do, and learn about in this city, including the family-friendly North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, which features living collections among its extensive exhibits. This city of over 470,000 is home to several of the top public high schools in the state, with Raleigh Charter High School at #3.

#21. Madison, Wisconsin

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 275,568

- Median home value: $346,900

- Median household income: $76,983

In Wisconsin's capital city, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum offers walking paths and jogging tracks for all, with numerous educational opportunities in its garden setting. Families will also enjoy Henry Vilas Zoo and the Wisconsin Historical Museum. In terms of education, Madison's Middleton High School is rated the fourth-best public high school in the state and also second-best for science, technology, engineering, and math.

#20. Boulder, Colorado

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 106,274

- Median home value: $982,600

- Median household income: $85,364

With a population just over 100,000, Boulder almost didn't qualify for this list—which would be a pity, given how much this Colorado city has going for it. Boulder is an excellent city for outdoor activities, from kayaking to hiking to skiing. But families who prefer indoor adventure can also enjoy themselves at Gateway Park Fun Center, the Museum of Boulder, or the Museum of Natural History. Boulder scores high marks for many of its amenities, but its exceptional public schools are one of the city's greatest assets.

#19. Virginia Beach, Virginia

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 457,066

- Median home value: $366,300

- Median household income: $90,685

The Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, home of the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, which features coastal habitats from around the world. The city's public schools are highly ranked, and its crime rates are well below the national average in every category. Plus, Virginia Beach scores an A for its ethnic and economic diversity.

#18. Round Rock, Texas

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 124,288

- Median home value: $383,700

- Median household income: $97,187

Families in Round Rock, Texas can enjoy the sports and barbecue-filled Old Settlers Park and Play for All Park, which accommodates special-needs kids. The community is served by Round Rock High School, which boasts a 99% graduation rate for its 3,740 students. Crime in Round Rock is also quite low: Aside from a theft rate on par with the national average, crime in every other category is much lower than what you'll find in the U.S. on the whole.

#17. Torrance, California

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 143,499

- Median home value: $1,036,600

- Median household income: $113,105

Multiple high schools serving Torrance receive top grades, pushing the city to #9 in the national rankings for best public schools. You might even recognize Torrance High School, the filming location for "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Families in the city can take in the beauty of the nearby South Coast Botanic Garden and practice their favorite sports at Charles H. Wilson Park. Torrance also ranks #6 on Niche's list of the healthiest places to live in America.

#16. Berkeley, California

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 120,223

- Median home value: $1,351,100

- Median household income: $108,558

Berkeley is home to the University of California, Berkeley campus–but that's not all it offers! Visit the 34-acre UC Botanical Garden, one of the most diverse landscapes in the world, or take in a show at the stunning Greek Theatre. Berkeley is, perhaps unsurprisingly, a highly educated community, with almost 90% of residents having some level of college education, and 42% holding a master's degree or higher. Niche ranks Berkeley as both the healthiest city in the entire U.S. and the healthiest place to live in America, period.

#15. Santa Clara, California

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 129,239

- Median home value: $1,527,900

- Median household income: $173,670

Near San Jose in California's Silicon Valley, Santa Clara is home to many tech companies, including Intel. Even if you don't end up working there, you can check out the Intel Museum, which presents a wealth of information about decades of innovation. And for some lighter entertainment, family fun abounds at California's Great America. The very expensive housing options in Santa Clara earn it middling marks for cost of living, but its schools, weather, and diversity make it a great place to raise a family.

#14. Richardson, Texas

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 118,269

- Median home value: $405,600

- Median household income: $96,257

For a family day of outdoor activities in Richardson, Texas, Prairie Creek Park offers creeks, waterfalls, trails, and picnic sites. Of course, if you prefer to be around people, the Dallas suburb has you covered with multiple annual festivals. Richardson gets an A+ for diversity, and a solid A for its public schools.

#13. Sandy Springs, Georgia

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 107,198

- Median home value: $583,900

- Median household income: $101,593

Home to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Sandy Springs offers the benefits of proximity to an even bigger city—it's part of the Atlanta metropolitan area—along with the beauty of nature. Sandy Springs comes in as the 10th-healthiest place to live in America, and it's #9 on the list of the best cities to retire in, so it's also a great place to stay put once the kids are gone. Sandy Springs is a very well educated city, with 88% of its residents having at least some college education.

#12. Carlsbad, California

- Overall Niche grade: A

- For families grade: A

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 114,500

- Median home value: $1,156,900

- Median household income: $139,326

The coastal community of Carlsbad, near San Diego, features several family-friendly attractions, including Legoland with its Sea Life Aquarium and South Carlsbad State Beach. And don't miss Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park, home to free-roaming peacocks. The schools serving the community earned Carlsbad the #2 spot on the list of best public schools in America, and its Canyon Crest Academy is considered the sixth-best public high school in California. And if that's not enough, Carlsbad's crime rate is also much lower than the country's on average.

#11. Sunnyvale, California

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 153,455

- Median home value: $1,816,600

- Median household income: $181,862

A major Silicon Valley community in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sunnyvale has plenty of outdoor activities to keep families busy. Baylands Park, for example, is perfect for biking and hiking, and gives visitors access to the San Francisco Bay Trail, which connects 500 miles of shoreline trails. Sunnyvale's extremely high median home value and rent might be too steep for some, but those who can afford it will have access to great public schools and perfect weather.

#10. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 121,179

- Median home value: $435,100

- Median household income: $81,089

Ranked the 11th best American city to live in by Niche's calculations, Ann Arbor is home to the University of Michigan and its Museum of Natural History. Families can also check out the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, where they can immerse themselves in scientific discovery. Ann Arbor takes the #6 spot for cities with the best public schools in the nation.

#9. Plano, Texas

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 287,339

- Median home value: $440,600

- Median household income: $108,649

A thirty to 45-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Plano is ranked #8 among cities with the best public schools in the U.S. Families will enjoy the Heritage Farmstead Museum, a living history site, as well as the 200-acre Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Those who are more culturally-oriented can check out the ArtCentre of Plano. Family life aside, Niche puts Plano as the sixth-best American city to live in overall.

#8. Bellevue, Washington

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 151,199

- Median home value: $1,203,100

- Median household income: $161,300

Across Lake Washington from Seattle, Bellevue is the third-best city for public schools in the country, led by Newport High School, which is ranked as the second-best public high school in the state. Lake Washington is a popular fishing area for enthusiasts of all levels, while airplane and spacecraft buffs will enjoy a family visit to the nearby Museum of Flight.

#7. Overland Park, Kansas

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 197,199

- Median home value: $384,400

- Median household income: $103,838

A suburb of Kansas City, Overland Park is the second-best American city to buy a house in, and 61% of residents own their homes. The city's Blue Valley North High School is rated the best public high school in the state, with the community also playing host to the top five high schools in Kansas. Families in Overland Park can check out the 300-acre Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens to enjoy trails, themed gardens, wildlife, and educational activities.

#6. Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 117,794

- Median home value: $1,040,500

- Median household income: $126,469

Home to some of the best schools in the world, Cambridge isn't just about education: It also ranks as the #11 best city for outdoor activities in the country, and is the second-healthiest place to live in America. The Charles River, which serves as the natural boundary between Cambridge and Boston, offers bike paths, numerous parks, and recreational opportunities. As you might expect from a city like Cambridge, 90% of the city's residents have some college education, with 50% holding a master's degree or higher.

#5. Columbia, Maryland

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 105,871

- Median home value: $480,300

- Median household income: $129,173

Columbia is centrally located, situated right between Baltimore and Washington D.C. That being said, there's more to this city than convenience. Families can stroll around the beautiful paths around Lake Kittamaqundi, dine on fresh seafood, and see how Color Burst Park lives up to its vibrant name. Those are just some of the reasons why Niche considers Colombia the seventh-best city in America.

#4. Irvine, California

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 308,160

- Median home value: $1,115,400

- Median household income: $129,647

The Orange County city of Irvine is the third-healthiest place to live in the country, the fourth-best city for outdoor activities, and the city with the fifth-best public schools. However, such lofty rankings have a lofty price, with median home values bloating into the six figures. Families in Irvine can enjoy a day of fun at the aptly named Great Park, or visit Pretend City Children's Museum. Of course, you could also take a drive to nearby Anaheim to spend some time at the Happiest Place on Earth.

#3. Arlington, Virginia

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 235,463

- Median home value: $864,800

- Median household income: $140,160

Located across the Potomac River from Washington D.C., Arlington was rated the fourth-best city to live in America by Niche's metrics, thanks in part to its A+ grades for public schools and health and fitness. The city is host to several historic sites, including Arlington National Cemetery, which is home to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the grave of President John F. Kennedy. There are other less somber historical sites to visit, as well as plenty of outdoor opportunities. With 157 parks and nature centers, Arlington has the fourth-best parks system in the country.

#2. The Woodlands, Texas

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 116,916

- Median home value: $479,400

- Median household income: $141,353

Besides taking second place on this list, The Woodlands is the third-best American city to buy a house in and the fourth-best American city for public schools. There's no shortage of things to do in The Woodlands. The George Mitchell Nature Preserve is a large, forested area with hiking, bike trails, and a lake, and The Woodlands Children's Museum features interactive exhibits and play areas designed for the little ones. Considered one of the top master-planned communities in the nation, The Woodlands' high median home value is not surprising.

#1. Naperville, Illinois

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- For families grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 149,424

- Median home value: $509,900

- Median household income: $150,937

It's hard to get much better than Naperville, Illinois, which has certainly earned its spot at the top of this list. Niche also gives it the #1 ranking as the best American city to buy a house in, the city with the best public schools, and the best city to live in overall. In terms of activities for the whole family, Naper Settlement provides a host of tours, exhibits, and exploration opportunities. The beautiful Naperville Riverwalk, a recreation area along the DuPage River, features fountains, covered bridges, and an amphitheater. Combine all of that with Naperville's very high marks, and you can see why this city has become such a coveted location for families.

