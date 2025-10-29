The 30 most popular homes for sale in Orlando

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Orlando metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 10151 Enchanted Oak Dr, Golden Oak, FL 32836
- Views: 1,134
- List price: $14,500,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 10,740
- Price per square foot: $1,350.09
#2. 2032 Tropic Bay Ct, Orlando, FL 32807
- Views: 1,024
- List price: $189,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,416
- Price per square foot: $134.11
#3. 1509 Sugarwood Cir, Winter Park, FL 32792
- Views: 801
- List price: $189,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,706
- Price per square foot: $111.31
#4. 4221 Greenfern Dr, Orlando, FL 32810
- Views: 746
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,028
- Price per square foot: $138.02
#5. 5212 Timberview Ter, Orlando, FL 32819
- Views: 736
- List price: $1,325,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,016
- Price per square foot: $329.93
#6. 724 Braidwood Ln, Orlando, FL 32803
- Views: 720
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,851
- Price per square foot: $243.11
#7. 10273 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836
- Views: 716
- List price: $13,250,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 7,177
- Price per square foot: $1,846.18
#8. 6569 Long Breeze Rd, N Orlando, FL 32810
- Views: 686
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,802
- Price per square foot: $221.92
#9. 3101 Shadow Pond Ter, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Views: 651
- List price: $869,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,716
- Price per square foot: $319.96
#10. 13708 Old Dock Rd, Orlando, FL 32828
- Views: 649
- List price: $584,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,868
- Price per square foot: $203.94
#11. 8646 Dufferin Ln, Orlando, FL 32832
- Views: 647
- List price: $415,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,687
- Price per square foot: $246.00
#12. 632 Herons Nest Ct, Orlando, FL 32825
- Views: 638
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,341
- Price per square foot: $213.16
#13. 1924 Katie Hill Way, Windermere, FL 34786
- Views: 634
- List price: $950,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,089
- Price per square foot: $232.33
#14. 2560 Woodgate Blvd, # 207 Orlando, FL 32822
- Views: 632
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 930
- Price per square foot: $107.53
#15. 8968 Bay Cove Ct, Orlando, FL 32819
- Views: 624
- List price: $4,550,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 5,428
- Price per square foot: $838.25
#16. 2717 Santana Ave, Orlando, FL 32811
- Views: 623
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,136
- Price per square foot: $220.07
#17. 1516 S Lee Ave, Orlando, FL 32805
- Views: 619
- List price: $125,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 520
- Price per square foot: $240.38
#18. 11019 Kentmere Ct, Windermere, FL 34786
- Views: 618
- List price: $1,500,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,813
- Price per square foot: $393.39
#19. 612 Acapulca Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
- Views: 597
- List price: $285,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,333
- Price per square foot: $213.80
#20. 1754 Lake St, Oviedo, FL 32765
- Views: 592
- List price: $259,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,564
- Price per square foot: $101.01
#21. 14024 Cherry Bush Ct, Orlando, FL 32828
- Views: 592
- List price: $819,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,390
- Price per square foot: $241.59
#22. 682 Ascot Cir, Orlando, FL 32825
- Views: 588
- List price: $345,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,676
- Price per square foot: $205.85
#23. 1513 E Amelia St, Orlando, FL 32803
- Views: 582
- List price: $1,075,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,434
- Price per square foot: $441.66
#24. 2536 Woodgate Blvd, # 201 Orlando, FL 32822
- Views: 576
- List price: $84,950
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 930
- Price per square foot: $91.34
#25. 1449 Morning Star Dr, Clermont, FL 34714
- Views: 571
- List price: $354,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,640
- Price per square foot: $216.40
#26. 8222 Sumpter Ct, Orlando, FL 32822
- Views: 570
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,226
- Price per square foot: $305.87
#27. 3124 Curving Oaks Way, Orlando, FL 32820
- Views: 561
- List price: $589,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,950
- Price per square foot: $199.66
#28. 4926 Indian Deer Rd, Windermere, FL 34786
- Views: 559
- List price: $930,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,849
- Price per square foot: $241.62
#29. 1148 Pearl View Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
- Views: 542
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,982
- Price per square foot: $199.29
#30. 217 Wilmer Ave, Orlando, FL 32811
- Views: 540
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,230
- Price per square foot: $211.38
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.