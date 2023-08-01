21 Savage & Summer Walker join Usher on "Good Good," out August 4

Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN Images

By Jamia Pugh

Usher has tapped 21 Savage and Summer Walker for his new song "Good Good," expected out Friday, August 4.

The upcoming track will show up on the Grammy winner's untitled ninth studio album set to drop sometime this fall and will be released via mega, Usher's music collective founded in part by L.A. Reid.

"Good Good" arrives at a time when Usher makes waves on the internet following the slew of videos that show off his sensual performances during the sold out, second year of Usher My Way: The Las Vegas Residency. The star-studded shows have seen the likes of Issa RaeTaraji PHenson and Saweetie but it was the R&B crooner's serenading of Keke Palmer that sparked controversy on social media, and with her boyfriend and father to her baby boy, Darius Jackson.

Jackson found himself in the spotlight after criticizing the new mom for her choice of attire during a girls night out at Usher's show. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he said of Keke's cheeky, black bodysuit.

Usher's Vegas residency continues through October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!