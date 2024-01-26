21 Savage says American Dream biopic trailer "was a parody"

For fans of 21 Savage who were expecting a movie on his life and career to hit theaters this summer, sad news: it won't happen.

The "Rich Flex" rapper revealed that the trailer he dropped for the American Dream biopic was just a joke.

"No, that was a parody," 21 told Shannon Sharpe in an appearance on Club Shay Shay.

It turns out he was simply teeing up his American Dream album, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's 200 chart and had all but one song land a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart.

21 pulled out all the stops in the four-minute trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. It claimed he would be portrayed by Donald Glover, that Lionsgate was attached as the studio partner and that it was rated R.

The rapper told Sharpe that while he's not ready to bring his story to the big screen yet, he may do so in the future.

"I feel like it could be one day, they're gonna hate on it now though," he said. "They're gonna be like, 'Why the f*** 21 Savage deserve a movie about him for?'"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.