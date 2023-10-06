21 Savage reportedly planning international tour

After helping Drake on his It's All a Blur (IAAB) Tour, 21 Savage is planning his own road show.

According to a Billboard source, the "Bank Account" rapper is gearing up for an international tour that will make multiple stops in Drake's hometown of Toronto before heading to Columbus, Ohio, on October 9.

During the IAAB Canada shows, 21 didn't perform alongside Drake. Instead, J. Cole and Travis Scott filled in for him, most likely due to deportation issues.

In February 2019, 21 Savage, who was born in the United Kingdom, was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials after they said he was "unlawfully present" in the United States on a 2005 visa that was expired, Billboard states.

A day before Drake released his latest album, For All the Dogs, on Friday, October 6, he dropped off the number 17 track, "8AM in Charlotte," where he raps about 21's current resident status.

"Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate. Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian," Drake says.

