21 Savage releases trailer for biopic starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin

Burak Cingi/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

After teasing fans with a poster of his upcoming biopic, 21 Savage has released the official trailer.

Directed by Donald GloverStephen GloverJamal Olori and Fam Udeorji, the trailer for American Dream sees Donald and Caleb McLaughlin take on the role of 21. McLaughlin plays a young Savage, a victim of bullying who later tries his hand at rap and gets multiple tattoos. Played by Donald, the older Savage is seen in the studio with producer Metro Boomin (Jabari Banks), before his arrest and subsequent incarceration by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He's eventually released and becomes a Grammy-winning artist, among other things.

American Dream, which also stars Victoria Pedretti and Young Mazino as Savage's lawyers, as well as Chad LindbergGail Bean and Druski, is slated to release on Independence Day.

