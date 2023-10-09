21 Savage to make first UK appearance with special homecoming concert this November

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rolling Stone

By Jamia Pugh

Rapper 21 Savage will return home to the U.K. this fall for his first show since becoming a permanent U.S. resident and being given the freedom to travel internationally.

The special homecoming concert will take place at London's O2 arena on Thursday, November 30.

The rapper announced the upcoming performance with a video montage shared to Instagram that features a collection of images of his younger self, concert footage, red carpet footage, studio sessions and other clips.

His post was captioned with three pleading-face emojis.

The news follows 21's citizenship update and his official announcement — made during Drake's It's All a Blur Toronto stop on October 10 — that he can now travel outside the U.S.

After being introduced by his legal name, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 21 joined Drake onstage in Canada for his first international show since obtaining a green card.

"Performing for the first time outside of America in his life; make some noise for the brother, 21!" Drake said to the crowd.

Presale tickets will be available on October 11, with the general sale starting October 13.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!