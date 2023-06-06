2 Chainz mourns the loss of his dog of nine years: "I'm crushed"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

2 Chainz is "crushed" by the loss of Trappy S. Goyard, his French bulldog of nine years. In a heartfelt tribute, he revealed the pup "is no longer here" and shared a few visual memories of their time together.

"Can't believe I'm even saying this man, I'm crushed like a mf. Man, this my heart right here," 2 Chainz wrote on Instagram. "I have had @trappygoyard for nine years. We have traveled and kicked it all over the world and he is no longer here."

“S*** hurt me, no cap. Feel like a person passed away, I love my dog he was so smart and laid back!! I have so many items and memories of Trappy, can’t believe I won’t hear you snoring no more," he continued. "I know for a fact we influenced many people to try to get a dog that looked and acted like you. It could never be another Trappy, that’s was so sad to me. I loved my dog more than some people I know.”

2 Chainz's post was met with condolences from Killer MikeJay ElectronicaHit-BoyE-40Keri HilsonChikaHitmaka and more.

Trappy had appeared alongside Chainz in the "Not Invited" and "Grey Area" music videos, as well as in the series Most Expensivest.

