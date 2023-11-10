2 Chainz & Lil Wayne drop "Long Story Short" from upcoming joint album, ﻿Welcome 2 Collegrove

Alberto Rodriguez/BET/Getty Images for BET

By Jamia Pugh

Long story short, there's new music out from 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

As the duo continues the run leading up their collaborative album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, they've delivered a new song, "Long Story Short."

On Monday, November 13, the rappers are scheduled to perform the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Long Story Short" follows the album's lead single, "Presha," which dropped last month.

Welcome 2 Collegrove, expected to hit streaming November 17, is the highly anticipated sequel to 2016's ColleGrove, the pair's first joint album.

The term "ColleGrove" is named after Chainz's Georgia hometown, College Park, and Wayne's Louisiana hometown, Hollygrove.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

