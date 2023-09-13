2 Chainz celebrates 46th birthday by mowing lawn for the first time

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Rapper 2 Chainz celebrated his 46th birthday on September 12 in an unexpected but fulfilling way: He mowed the lawn for the first time.

The "I'm Different" rapper took to Instagram in a video reflecting on the special gift to himself. He noted that because he's always had money to "pay others" to do yard work, he never took advantage of the "therapeutic" hobby.

"Is this what they mean by getting old," he wrote. "I found this to be very therapeutic !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!!"

In a second video, filmed by 2 Chainz's wife, Kesha Ward, the rapper is seen sitting atop a riding lawn mower, navigating through his huge backyard.

Some users commented with laughing emojis while others noted the "peace" 2 Chainz found in the everyday task.

