10 of the most talked-about TV series of 2025

Stacker consulted entertainment outlets and social media chatter to determine 10 of the most talked-about and buzzy shows of 2025.

When it comes to our TV tastes, we all have different cravings. Maybe you're hankering for a new horror show to provide some thrills and chills. Perhaps you want to lose yourself in a fantasy series about a faraway land. Whatever belongs on your watch list, rest assured that streaming platforms and broadcast networks will deliver plenty of options in 2025.

A glimpse at the year's premiere calendar reveals a slew of exciting TV releases in the months ahead. Hit series like HBO's "The Last of Us" and Netflix's "Wednesday" will return for their long-awaited sophomore seasons, while shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Handmaid's Tale" will air their final episodes. Meanwhile, there are endless possibilities for those hoping to find a brand-new favorite in 2025.

More than a few action and crime thrillers are coming down the pipeline, and comedy fans can also anticipate releases like Hulu's "Chad Powers" starring Glen Powell as a college football star. Then there are a handful of buzzy new entries into existing cinematic universes, including the "Alien" and "It" franchises.

To keep you up-to-date on some of the hottest TV premieres of 2025, Stacker looked at pop culture publications like Entertainment Weekly, Deadline, and Vulture to list 10 of the most talked-about shows due to hit screens this year. Only brand-new shows were considered. All series listed will premiere in April and beyond.

One caveat—with so many great series coming out in 2025, a few had to be left off this list. Treat our 10 as a starting point, but you'll have to read about shows like "Murderbot," "Duster," and "We Were Liars" elsewhere.

For now, here are the premieres you can put on your radar.

Your Friends and Neighbors

Due out on April 11, "Your Friends and Neighbors" stars Jon Hamm as a divorced dad struggling to keep up with alimony and child support payments. What's an unemployed former hedge fund manager to do? Rob his rich friends and neighbors, of course.

Renewed for a second season before it even starts, this Apple TV+ series has been called a "return to form" for Hamm, who skyrocketed to fame after starring in AMC's "Mad Men."

Dying for Sex

After a terminal cancer diagnosis, Molly (Michelle Williams) decides to divorce her husband (Jay Duplass) and embark on a journey of personal fulfillment. But this isn't just any old bucket list—encouraged by her best friend, Nikki (Jenny Slate), Molly is on a mission to explore her sexuality in her final days fully.

All eight episodes of this FX limited series will premiere on Hulu on April 4, so get ready to binge. If the premise doesn't sound intriguing enough already, the show is based on a true story, chronicled in a beloved 2020 podcast of the same name.

Alien: Earth

While the "Alien" universe has racked up nine films and counting since the first movie hit theaters in 1979, FX's "Alien: Earth" marks the franchise's first TV show. The prequel series, slated for a summer 2025 premiere, is set in 2092 and chronicles the fateful consequences after a ship from the deep reaches of outer space arrives on the Blue Planet.

With "Legion" and "Fargo" writer Noah Hawley penning all eight episodes of the show's first season and Timothy Olyphant in a starring role, "Alien: Earth" promises a wild ride for die-hard "Alien" fans and franchise newcomers alike.

The Talamasca

After winning over audiences and critics with "Interview with the Vampire" and (to a lesser extent) "Mayfair Witches," AMC is expanding its Anne Rice Immortal Universe of adaptations. Nicholas Denton and William Fichtner star in "The Talamasca," a drama about a secret society tracking supernatural beings like witches, vampires, and werewolves.

Further plot details and an exact premiere date are still under wraps. In the meantime, a cryptic teaser posted to X in January 2025 has garnered hundreds of retweets and more than 3,000 likes.

Chad Powers

Glen Powell dons facial prosthetics and a wig to play Chad Powers, the alter-ego of a football star who reinvents himself after derailing his college career.

Besides confirming that "Chad Powers" will premiere in fall 2025, Hulu hasn't announced a release date for the comedy series. However, an early teaser has already generated plenty of interest. Showing a nearly unrecognizable Powell, the video has led some to draw comparisons to Netflix's 2024 action-comedy "Hit Man," which had Powell similarly disguised.

Sirens

It's the battle of the breakout stars—"House of the Dragon" actor Milly Alcock and "The White Lotus" standout Meghann Fahy play two sisters caught up in a world of dangerous secrets and lies in Netflix's "Sirens." Created by "Maid" showrunner Molly Smith, the series also stars Julianne Moore and is getting attention for being a female-driven thriller.

Though Netflix hasn't been forthcoming about a premiere date, production began in 2024, and the series will likely arrive late in 2025.

It: Welcome to Derry

The 2017 and 2019 film adaptations of Stephen King's "It" earned ample attention, and HBO's "It: Welcome to Derry" seems poised to do the same. Set 27 years before the events of King's original novel, "Welcome to Derry" centers on Pennywise's killing spree in 1962. Subsequent seasons would progress backward through time, with the planned, though not yet greenlit, second season taking place in 1935 and the third in 1908.

The series' 2025 release date is unknown, and first-look images have yet to be released. However, considering Bill Skarsgard is returning to terrorize audiences as Pennywise, horror fans should have more than enough to sink their teeth into.

The Paper

Details regarding "The Paper," NBC's forthcoming spinoff of "The Office," are scant, but the little information available already has audiences buzzing. Led by "Harry Potter" actor Domhnall Gleeson, "The Paper" is set in the same universe as "The Office" and follows a struggling newspaper in the Midwest.

Since "The Office" focused on a paper sales company, many fans of the beloved 2000s sitcom have begun to speculate whether a crossover might be in the works when "The Paper" premieres in 2025 on Peacock.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Following the runaway success enjoyed by the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon," HBO will continue to traverse Westeros history with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." The show follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg—though you might know the latter as the future King Aegon V Targaryen.

Based on George R.R. Martin's novella series "The Tales of Dunk and Egg," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is expected to premiere in the latter half of 2025.

The Four Seasons

Fans of the 2010 movie "Date Night" will likely want to tune in to "The Four Seasons," a Netflix show that reunites comedic powerhouses Tina Fey and Steve Carell. The two join an ensemble cast featuring Colman Domingo and Will Forte in a series about three couples who spend their holidays together over the course of four seasons.

If the title and premise sound familiar, it might be because the miniseries is based on the 1981 Alan Alda movie. But given that Fey and "Never Have I Ever" co-creator Lang Fisher are in the writers' room for "The Four Seasons," the show will likely offer plenty of surprises when it arrives on Netflix in 2025.

