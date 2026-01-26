HOT 105 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

We have your chance to win tickets! Play all day at Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando Resort, February 7th to April 4th. Enjoy a spectacular parade full of festive floats, catch live concerts on select nights and try global cuisine available for purchase. Find your happy at Mardi Gras.

To enter, listen to HOT 105 weekdays at 10am and 4pm for your cue to call!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal Volcano Bay is seasonally closed on select dates between October 2025 and February 2026. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/9/26–2/20/26. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward counties; 18+. To enter, listen weekdays 10:00 am–4:00 pm for cue(s), call 866-550-9105 when you hear song of the day, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ WHQT HOT 105 MARDI GRAS 2026 SweepstakesOpens in new window ]

©2021 Cox Media Group