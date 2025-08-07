HOT 105 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Halloween Horror Nights 2025

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. Face fear incarnate at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, select nights August 29th to November 2nd. You might survive ten terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions. Live the horror.

To enter, listen to HOT 105!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2025 General Admission Event Ticket*

•1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle, valid for event.

*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2025 event dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 2, 2025, or prize is forfeited. If hotel stay and/or self-parking access is not redeemed, this portion of the prize will be forfeited. See Official Rules for more details.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6 PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply. © ©/2025 ZeniMax© 2025 Amazon Content Services LLC. Terrifier, Art The Clown, Sienna Shaw and The Little Pale Girl are trademarks of Art the Clown, LLC. Used by Permission. © S. Cawthon; Scott Cawthon Productions, LLC and Universal City Studios LLC. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/7/24–9/20/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to HOT 105 weekdays for cue to call, call 888-550-9105, and be designated caller; or (ii) submit entry form at hot105fm.com/contests or the HOT 105 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ WHQT Halloween Horror Nights Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULESOpens in new window ]

