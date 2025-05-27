HOT 105 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

We have your chance to win tickets! Daytime oohs. Nighttime ahhs. This summer’s a blast from the past at Universal Orlando Resort. Relive classic moments from many of your favorite films in the daytime parade AND nighttime show on select dates. All summer long.

To enter list to HOT 1O5 for your chance to win or register on the free HOT 105 app.

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks.

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle.

Register Below:

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World TM & © 2025 Universal Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2025 DreamWorks Animation LLC. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/7/25–6/27/25. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade and Broward counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit 105fm.com/contests or download HOT 105 mobile app (free) and complete registration form; (ii) listen to HOT 105 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-888-550-9105, and return call within 10 minutes. Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ HOT 105 UNIVERSAL ROLL CALL SWEEPSTAKES ]

