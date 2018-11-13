Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2018

Win Your HOT Tickets! 

HOT 105! Today’s R&B and Old School has your tickets to the 2019 Miami Festival of Laughs! Saturday, January 19th featuring Comedian Mike Epps with special guests Sommore, Earthquake, Mark Curry and George Wallace.

Friday, January 18th we’ve got the funniest up and coming comedians trending on social media all going down at the James L. Knight Center! 

Plus, we’re getting you qualified to WIN the VIP Hottest Listener Grand Prize which includes a pair of FRONT ROW TICKETS, DINNER and A MEET & GREET backstage pass! 

Brought to you North American Entertainment and Today’s R&B and Old School, HOT 105!

