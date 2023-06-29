Wayne Barton Food Distribution has been providing these critical resources to low-income families throughout Florida’s Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, for more than two decades.

Thousands of residents are expected to attend Wayne Barton Food Distribution every Saturday morning (between 10am – 1pm) at varies locations where several thousand pounds of fresh produce, chicken and other food items will be given away.

Two trucks are expected to bring more than 150,000 pounds of food from area distributors to the event. Volunteers will place the food on tables near the trucks and the residents will be able to “shop”, choosing items that they need. Wayne Barton said, “If you coming, please bring your own bags or cart to carry the food,” This event is totally FREE and open to the public.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and no one will be turned away.

GROCERY GIVEAWAY SCHEDULE 2023

*Every Saturday @10am-1pm JULY 8, 2023 Hill Church of God 722 NW 2nd Street Boynton Beach, FL 33435 JULY 15, 2023 Golden Acres Apartment Complex Pompano Beach JULY 22, 2023 Roanoke Baptist Church 1320 Douglas Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33401 JULY 29, 2023 COLLIER CITY -FAMILY FUNDAY MCNAIR PARK 951 NW 27th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 AUGUST 5, 2023 Lakeview Baptist Church 2599 N Swinton Avenue Delray Beach, FL AUGUST 12, 2023 Greater Faith Church of Christ Holiness unto the Lord 2301 NW 22nd St Ft. Lauderdale, FL AUGUST 19, 2023 Tabernacle of God in Christ 4964 Vilma Lane WPB, FL 33417 AUGUST 26, 2023 Koinonia Worship Center 4950 Hallandale Beach Blvd Pembroke Park, FL 33023 SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 New Bethel Missionary 911 9th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401 SEPTEMBER 9 2023 Hope Well Missionary Baptist Church 890 NW 15th Avenue Pompano Beach, FL 33060 SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 - ROSH HASHANAH Haitian Bethel Baptist Church 7501 High Ridge Road Boynton Beach SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 Cohen Temple Church 1747 NW 3rd Avenue Miami, FL 33136 SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 Sword of Power Ministries 3400 NE First Terrace Pompano Beach, FL 33064 E PARK OCTOBER 7, 2023 First Zion Baptist Church 125 SW 1st Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 OCTOBER 14, 2023 CROFT STORE 1547 Hammond Ville Road Pompano Beach, FL 33069 OCTOBER 21, 2023 Florida Academy of Health and Beauty 2901 W. Oakland Park BLVD Oakland Park, FL 33311 OCTOBER 28, 2023 Philadelphia Church of God 49 SW 7th Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444 NOVEMBER 4, 2023 BROWN’S TEMPLE - FALL FEST 1031 N Powerline Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 NOVEMBER 11, 2023 - VETERANS DAY New Hope Baptist Church 1321 NW 6th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL NOVEMBER 18, 2023 Sanctuary Church – 8th Annual Event 1400 N Federal Highway Ft. Lauderdale, FL NOVEMBER 25, 2023 Calvary Haitian Baptist Church 6266 S. Congress Avenue, #L6 Lantana, FL 33462 DECEMBER 2, 2023 Nebo Baptist Church 2251 NW 22nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 DECEMBER 9, 2023 First Baptist Pine Grove 4699 W Oakland Park Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 DECEMBER 16, 2023 Elected Church of God 631 N H Street Lake Worth, FL 33460 DECEMBER 23, 2023 CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK





