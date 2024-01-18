The early years of emotional development are so important. The interactions in kids’ early years impact and influence their emotional and social development. We did a lot of floor activities and engagement when my kids were younger because we understood how important it was to have those interactions from the beginning stages.

A child begins developing emotionally from the moment they are born, and keeps learning social skills throughout their life. Join UHealth Jackson Children’s Care on Thursday, January 18 at noon for its next Parental Guidance episode, Social Development from Infancy to Adolescence, where you will learn the many emotional stages that mark your child’s social development, ways to aid in that development, and how to address if your child is not meeting certain milestones.





***Heads-up, family! The Parental Guidance webinar series has a NEW TIME! Episodes are now at noon! See you there.





