Posted: April 16, 2018

In Studio Jam starring Cee Lo Green

It’s going down AGAIN Family!!!!

 

LIVE from Miami, it’s The New Tom Joyner Morning Show IN STUDIO JAM! Tom’s bringing the In Studio Jam back to Miami, this time with special guest Cee Lo Green, Thursday, April 19th starting at 6AM!

You could be a part of the in studio audience, LIVE from The HOT 105 Penthouse Studios and the ONLY WAY IN IS TO WIN, so lock all your radios on 105.1! We’ve got a seat reserved for YOU and a guest! Download our FREE HOT 105 app and register to WIN 4 FRONT ROW SEATS for this exclusive experience with Lalah Hathaway!

 

Brought to you by Reach Media and Today’s R&B and Old School… HOT 105

