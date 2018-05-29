Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: May 29, 2018

Win ‘Ladies Night Out’ Comedy Tickets

Comments

LISTEN ALL THIS WEEK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO BE OUR 10TH CALLER AND WIN PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE “LADIES NIGHT OUT” COMEDY TOUR FEATURING ADELE GIVENS WITH SPECIAL GUEST LONI LOVE, SHERRI SHEPHERD, JESS HILARIOUS AND MELANIE CAMACHO WITH CELEBRITY HOST NENE LEAKES OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA.

IT ALL GOES DOWN ON SATURDAY, JUNE 23RD AT THE JAMES L KNIGHT CENTER

BROUGHT TO YOU BY SOUND LIVE MUSIC AND TODAY’S R&B AND OLD SCHOOL, HOT105

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

You Served Us Now It’s Time We Serve You!

You Served Us Now It’s Time We Serve You!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation