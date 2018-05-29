Win ‘Ladies Night Out’ Comedy Tickets

LISTEN ALL THIS WEEK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO BE OUR 10TH CALLER AND WIN PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE “LADIES NIGHT OUT” COMEDY TOUR FEATURING ADELE GIVENS WITH SPECIAL GUEST LONI LOVE, SHERRI SHEPHERD, JESS HILARIOUS AND MELANIE CAMACHO WITH CELEBRITY HOST NENE LEAKES OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA.

IT ALL GOES DOWN ON SATURDAY, JUNE 23RD AT THE JAMES L KNIGHT CENTER

BROUGHT TO YOU BY SOUND LIVE MUSIC AND TODAY’S R&B AND OLD SCHOOL, HOT105