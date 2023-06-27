July 4th: The Declaration of Independence is what we celebrate

July 4th Food Trucks & Fireworks Celebration

July 4th Food Trucks & Fireworks Celebration Date: July 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM Location: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex 3000 NW 199th Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056

On July 4th, join the City of Miami Gardens for a special Food Trucks and Fireworks Celebration at Betty Ferguson in Miami Gardens.

City of Miami Beach 'Fire on the Fourth' Independence Day Celebration!2

Fire On The Fourth Date: Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 Time: 3PM – 9PM Location: 73 Street and Collins Avenue Fireworks and drones will once again light up the skies over Miami Beach. With a dedicated family zone, food trucks, live entertainment and a rock climbing wall, this outdoor festival marks the nation’s 247th birthday with the return of the city’s annual Fire on the Fourth celebration in North Beach.

Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular Fest & Fireworks 2023 featuring headliner Flo Rida

Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular Fest & Fireworks 2023 Date: Tuesday, Jul 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm Location: Las Olas Oceanside Park

3000 East Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 United Celebrate America’s Independence Day at the City of Fort Lauderdale’s FREE 4th of July Spectacular featuring headliner Flo Rida!



The Independence Day Celebration will feature a patriotic extravaganza in Las Olas Oceanside Park and on Fort Lauderdale Beach featuring live bands, a kids zone, beach games, contests, family activities, and a dazzling fireworks display. The kids zone provides nonstop energy and excitement with plenty of music, inflatable water slides, face painting, and a variety of other amusing beach games. The adults can also enjoy or partake in an old-fashioned hot dog and apple pie eating contests.



As the sun goes down, the celebration heats up with live music and entertainment. After the sun sets all eyes will turn toward the sky for the City’s spectacular 23-minute fireworks show on Fort Lauderdale Beach at 8:45 p.m. This dazzling pyrotechnic display is an annual favorite of children and adults of all ages!

Fourth of July Hometown Celebration 5K Run/Walk

Fourth of July Hometown Celebration 5K Run/Walk Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 7:15 AM – 9:00 AM Location: Weston Town Center 1675 Market St, Weston, Florida Gather your family and friends and join the race this Independence Day holiday. Get dressed in your patriotic best and enjoy a festive race. Whether you walk or run, you are sure to have fun!



New Route: Area of Weston Town Center - (Check in near the Bell Tower on Main Street)



All participants will receive a finisher medal and a race t-shirt. Race Registration is REQUIRED: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=74377&eventId=698576

Sponsored by the YMCA of South Florida, the Weston YMCA Family Center and the City of Weston

4th of July All-American Celebration in Tamarac

4th of July All-American Celebration in Tamarac Date: Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 Time: 6pm to 9:30pm Location: Tamarac Sports Complex

9901 NW 77th Street, Tamarac, FL, 33321 Celebrate the 4th of July with a free outdoor concert, kid’s area with inflatables, face painting, arts and crafts, fireworks, and food trucks.



Firework display kicks off promptly at 9cpm.

Independence Day Celebration: Celebrating 70 Years of Community

Independence Day Celebration: Celebrating 70 Years of Community Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 9am to 10pm Location: Plantation Central Park, Plantation, Florida The City of Plantation and the Seminole Classic Casino present the City’s 2023 Independence Day Celebration, themed “Celebrating 70 Years of Community”!



THE INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE begins at 9:00 am at the corner of West Broward Boulevard and N.W. 46th Avenue. The parade heads west to N.W. 69th Avenue, turning right on N.W. 4th Street, ending at City Hall with an awards ceremony. The parade route roads will be closed to traffic during the parade, starting at approximately 7:00 am and ending at 11:00 am).



KID’S ZONE, CONCERT and FIREWORKS are held at the Plantation Central Park Ball Fields. The kid’s zone begins at 6:00 pm and the concert begins at 7:00 pm, featuring Havoc 305. The Fireworks follow at 9:00 pm featuring Zambelli Fireworks.



Food is available for purchase during the evening program.



The Parade, Kid’s Zone, Concert and Fireworks Showcase are FREE.

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza in Pompano Beach

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza in Pompano Beach Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 5:30pm to 9:30pm Location: Fisher Family Pier

222 N Pompano Beach Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL, 33062 Join the City of Pompano Beach Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday, July 4 for our Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza. This event will begin at 5:30pm with live music from Rubixx Band, an 80′s Tribute Band. Then, at 7:00pm, the Speaker Box Band will take the stage to perform some of your favorite Top Hits from the 80’s through today! All live music will take place on the beach, just south of the Fisher Family Pier.



The Firework Show begins at 9pm- you won’t want to miss it!

4th of July Celebration!

City of Deerfield Beach 4th of July Celebration! Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 5pm- 9:30pm Location: City of Deerfield Beach Pier (Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave) The City of Deerfield Beach is excited to announce that this year’s 4th of July event will be back at the beach. The celebration kicks off at noon with music, vendors, and more. The night will be wrapping up with a spectacular fireworks show!

"Lights, Camera, Action!" Parade & Family Fun Day in Sunrise

Lights, Camera, Action! Parade & Family Fun Day in Sunrise Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 9am to 12pm Location: City Park

6600 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL, 33351 July 4th festivities begin early in Sunrise, with movie-themed floats and marching units parading through town before enjoying refreshments and a children’s fun zone.



The procession runs along the Sunset Strip from NW 12th Street to City Park. The fun continues with snow cones, playground and splash pad, and a fun zone with an inflatable water slide, obstacle course, rock wall and more.



Swimsuits recommended for kids.

4th of July Celebration and Fireworks

City of Miramar 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 6pm - 8:30pm Location: Miramar Regional Park 16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027 Our famous 4th of July celebration and fireworks display!



Including the Miramar Land Kid Zone!

Wet & Dry Zone (Bring your swimwear and towels)

Big games, foam party, food trucks, a dj dance party and more!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Fireworks Display starts at 9pm

$10 parking



*No coolers, pets, drones or personal fireworks allowed

City of South Miami's Fourth Of July Celebration

City of South Miami’s Fourth Of July Celebration Date: Tuesday, July 4th 2023 Time: 5pm - 9:30pm Location: Palmer Park 6100 Southwest 67th Avenue South Miami, FL 33143 Fireworks will once again light up the skies of South Miami at our annual Fourth of July Celebration event! Bring the family and friends to enjoy an evening of live entertainment, food trucks, kids activities, and a spectacular fireworks display show.



T﻿he event will start at 5pm and fireworks will begin at 9pm.



Bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs, No alcoholic beverages or pets allowed.



F﻿or more information, email parks@southmiamifl.gov or call 305-668-3873.

4th of July Star-Spangled Spectacular Celebration on Hollywood Beach

City of Hollywood 4th of July Star-Spangled Spectacular Celebration Date: July 4, 2023 Time: 5pm - 9pm Location: Hollywood Beach All are welcome to celebrate our nation’s birthday on Hollywood Beach at the annual Star-Spangled Spectacular 4th of July Celebration. Sponsored by the City of Hollywood Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, this annual July 4th event will feature entertainment beginning at 5:00 p.m., and a dazzling offshore fireworks display beginning at 9:00 p.m.

City of Margate July 4th Celebration

City of Margate July 4th Celebration Date: July 4, 2023 Time: 9am-9pm Location: Margate, FL 33063 Join us to celebrate Independence Day in Our Margate!

Independence Day Parade, 9 a.m. - Margate Boulevard from 76th Avenue to City Hall

Calypso Cove Pool Party, 1-4 p.m. - 6200 Royal Palm Boulevard

Concert and Food Trucks, 5-9 p.m. - Featuring the VAM Band

Spectacular Fireworks, 9 p.m. - NW corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7.

The Continental Congress, sweating from the humidity, and surely from the fact they were committing treason, had two days before voted to approve a motion from the colony of Virginia to separate from the mother country England – a sort of Colexit (Colony exit), as it were.

It had been the work of the Congress to decide the future of the colonies -- stay with England or strike out on their own. In the previous month, the Congress had formed a committee to create a document that would list grievances against King George III, in advance of a separation.

That committee included one of the representatives from Virginia – Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson, who was 33 at the time, took 17 days to craft the declaration – a document that served as a blueprint for a new nation.

The colonies that would become the United States of America had been at war with King George for more than 440 days when the Declaration was formally adopted on July 4 by 12 of the 13 colonies – New York would approve it on July 19.

While most of us think of it as being signed on July 4, it was actually signed on Aug. 2.

Here are some facts about the Declaration:

Two of the Declaration’s signers died 50 years to the day (July 4, 1826) after the document was adopted. Both were presidents -- Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. They died within hours of each other. It is reported that John Adam’s last words were, “Jefferson lives.”

The first public reading of the Declaration took place on July 8, 1776, in Philadelphia.

The printer, John Dunlap, was asked to make about 200 copies. It’s believed only 26 Dunlap copies still exist.

Not one of the men who signed the Declaration of Independence was born in America. America did not yet exist on July 4, 1776. Most of the signers -- all but 8 -- were born in one of the 13 colonies.

The youngest to sign - Thomas Lynch, Jr. and Edward Rutledge. Both were only 26.

The oldest to sign - Benjamin Franklin. Franklin was 70.

The original sheet of parchment that was signed is 24¼ by 29¾ inches.

The Declaration is housed in the National Archives in Washington DC in a special vault. The copy is not the draft that was approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Instead it is a formal copy that the Continental Congress hired someone to make for them after the text was approved. This was the copy signed on August 2, 1776.





