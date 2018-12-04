Now Playing
Posted: December 04, 2018

Jazz In The Gardens 2019

GET READY FOR ANOTHER City of Miami Gardens Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest

 Don’t miss performances by Lionel Richie, Teddy Riley, BlackStreet, Bobby Brown, Jagged Edge, En Vogue, Doug E Fresh, The O’Jays, Stephanie Mills, and MORE! 

Another year and another stage full of our amazing HOT 105 R&B ICONS, Legends, and Superstars!!!!!! 

Tickets Pre-sale starts on Thursday December 6th at 10am thru 10pm! 

Download the FREE HOT 105 APP for the pre-sale CODE by texting the keyword “HOT 105 APP” to 28367 or lock all of your radios to 105.1 to WIN YOUR FREE TICKETS at 8AM, 11AM, 4PM, 5PM, AND EVERY HOUR ON THE QUIET STORM ALL THIS WEEK! 

The 2019 City of Miami Gardens Jazz in the Gardens Music fest March 9th and 10th is brought to you by the home of R&B and the 2019 Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest, Today’s R&B and Old School, Hot 105

 
 
