Cox Media Group is partnering with the City of Miami Gardens, Councilman Reggie Leon, and State Representative Ashley Gantt to present the Hurricane Milton Drop-Off Relief Drive.
Location: Norwood Park - 19401 NW 14th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Dates: Friday, October 11th - Sunday, October 13th
Hours: 1PM - 5 PM
Acceptable Items for the CMG Miami Gardens/Progressive Firefighters Hurricane Helene/Milton Relief Efforts:
- Baby formula
- Baby wipes
- Batteries
- Can opener
- Canned goods
- Diapers
- First aid kits
- Flashlights
- Garbage Bags
- Personal hygiene products
- Pet food
- Sterno cans
- Tarps
- Toilet paper
- Water
