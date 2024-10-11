Hurricane Milton Drop-Off Relief Drive

Milton

Cox Media Group is partnering with the City of Miami Gardens, Councilman Reggie Leon, and State Representative Ashley Gantt to present the Hurricane Milton Drop-Off Relief Drive.

Location: Norwood Park - 19401 NW 14th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33169

Dates: Friday, October 11th - Sunday, October 13th

Hours: 1PM - 5 PM

Acceptable Items for the CMG Miami Gardens/Progressive Firefighters Hurricane Helene/Milton Relief Efforts:

  • Baby formula
  • Baby wipes
  • Batteries
  • Can opener
  • Canned goods
  • Diapers
  • First aid kits
  • Flashlights
  • Garbage Bags
  • Personal hygiene products
  • Pet food
  • Sterno cans
  • Tarps
  • Toilet paper
  • Water

Hurricane Milton




