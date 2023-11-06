HOT 105 Veteran’s Events:

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” - John F. Kennedy
|Women of Veteran Affairs Annual Military Ball
|Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
|Time: 7pm
|Location: Signature grand, 6900 W. State Rd. 84, Davie, 33317
Tickets $80
|Florida Panthers Military Appreciation Night
|Date: Friday, November 10th 2023
|Time: 7pm
|Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
|Special discounted seats for Veterans and Active Military At game vs. Carolina Hurricanes - $20 / seat
These seats Include pre-game happy hour and post-game slapshot on the ice
Code applied: MILITARY23 Link to special seats: https://tinyurl.com/y9w2tyf4
|City of Miramar Veterans Day Ceremony 2023
|Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
|Time: 11am
|Location: Veterans Memorial Park
6405 Arbor Drive Miramar, FL 33023
|City of Lauderhill Commissioner and the Northwest Lauderhill Neighbors Association
present a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day
|Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
|Time: 3:30 pm
|Location: Veterans Park
7600 NW 50th Street
Lauderhill, FL 33351
|Join us in celebrating our Lauderhill veterans by nominating a veteran for our 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony — an opportunity to honor and express gratitude to those who have selflessly served our nation. Submit your nominations as we come together to recognize and salute the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans.
For more information, please contact 954-777-2042
|City of Hollywood Veterans Barbecue
|Date: Saturday November 11th 2023
|Time: 12noon
|Location: TY Park, 3300 North Park Road in Hollywood, Corporate Pavilion #12.
|Hollywood Celebrates its Veterans and Active Duty Service Members With Free Barbecue on Veterans Day!
All Hollywood military personnel, veterans and their families are invited to this special event to celebrate their service. The menu features traditional barbecue fare including, barbecue chicken, hamburgers, baked beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cookies and brownies, and an assortment of beverages.
Military ID must be presented for barbecue and free park entrance. Event is capped at 400, each veteran/service member is invited to bring 1 guest.
RSVP beginning on Monday October 2nd
|City of Lauderdale Lakes Commemorate Veterans Day
|Date: Saturday November 11th 2023
|Time: 11am
|Location: Mayor Samuel Brown Monument
3601 N. State Road 7 - Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
|Come Commemorate Veterans Day with City of Lauderdale Lakes as they display military flags in celebration of all who severed our country on Saturday, November 11th at Mayor Samuel Brown Monument on N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes
|City of Homestead’s Inaugural Veteran’s Day Celebration Promises Spectacular Performances
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 5PM – 9PM
|Location: Losner Park- 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030
|Homestead is gearing up for an exciting new event that will honor our nation’s heroes and provide an evening of entertainment and celebration for the whole community. The inaugural Veteran’s Day Celebration is set to take place on Saturday, November 11th, at Losner Park from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
|City of Miami Beach 15th Annual Veterans Day Parade
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 11:11 am
|Location: Ocean Drive and 5th Street
|Join CMG Miami for our annual tradition - driving in the 15th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade presented by the City of Miami Beach.
The parade begins goes from 5th to 15th Street on Ocean Drive, and will feature Veterans, marching bands, local businesses, and more.
Following the parade, head to Lummus Park at 12th Street and Ocean Drive for a wreath-laying ceremony, free picnic lunch, and the highlight of the event - see the All Veterans Parachute Team soar through the sky.
Parade Begins: 5 Street and Ocean Drive
Parade Ends: 15 Street and Ocean Drive
|Go Run Honor Our Veterans 5K
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 7:30am
|Location: Tropical Park
Miami, FL US 33155
|Event Schedule:
Pre-Race Package Pick Up: To Be Determined
Race Day Registration: On Site From 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM
Race Day Package Pick Up: On Site from 6:00 AM to 7:15 AM
Pre-Race Briefing at 7:15 AM
Race Starts at 7:30 AM
|Mission Barbecue in Davie
|Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
|Time: 12noon
|Location: Mission Barbecue in Davie
2411 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33324,
|Each year at MISSION BBQ, we make Veterans Day a very special day. It is our privilege to honor and support Our Uniformed American Heroes. As a small gesture of appreciation, all Veterans and Active-Duty Military are served a Free Sandwich.
At noon, we will have a live version of the National Anthem and we recognize all Veterans in attendance as well as having a special guest or two. It would be our privilege to SERVE you.
Proudly Serving Those Who Serve,
|FIU Military Appreciation Breakfast 9am
|Date: Monday, November 13th, 2023
|Time: 5pm – 7p
|Location: Graham Center Ballrooms
Miami Dade County veterans Services coalition
|FIU’s Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast recognizes the vital role the military service plays in the national security of the United States of America. Past, present, and future service members will be honored through scholarship awards and an inspirational program. Please join us at this year’s breakfast, which will feature a keynote address by decorated U.S. Army veteran and retired professional football player Alejandro Villanueva.
