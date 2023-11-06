HOT 105 Veteran’s Events:

Each year at MISSION BBQ, we make Veterans Day a very special day. It is our privilege to honor and support Our Uniformed American Heroes. As a small gesture of appreciation, all Veterans and Active-Duty Military are served a Free Sandwich.



At noon, we will have a live version of the National Anthem and we recognize all Veterans in attendance as well as having a special guest or two. It would be our privilege to SERVE you.



Proudly Serving Those Who Serve,