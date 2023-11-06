HOT 105 Veteran’s Events:

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” - John F. Kennedy

Women of Veteran Affairs Annual Military Ball

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
Time: 7pm
Location: Signature grand, 6900 W. State Rd. 84, Davie, 33317
Tickets $80

Florida Panthers Military Appreciation Night

Date: Friday, November 10th 2023
Time: 7pm
Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
Special discounted seats for Veterans and Active Military At game vs. Carolina Hurricanes - $20 / seat

These seats Include pre-game happy hour and post-game slapshot on the ice

Code applied: MILITARY23 Link to special seats: https://tinyurl.com/y9w2tyf4

City of Miramar Veterans Day

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 11am
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
6405 Arbor Drive Miramar, FL 33023

City of Lauderhill

present a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 3:30 pm
Location: Veterans Park
7600 NW 50th Street
Lauderhill, FL 33351
Join us in celebrating our Lauderhill veterans by nominating a veteran for our 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony — an opportunity to honor and express gratitude to those who have selflessly served our nation. Submit your nominations as we come together to recognize and salute the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans.

For more information, please contact 954-777-2042

City of Hollywood

Date: Saturday November 11th 2023
Time: 12noon
Location: TY Park, 3300 North Park Road in Hollywood, Corporate Pavilion #12.
Hollywood Celebrates its Veterans and Active Duty Service Members With Free Barbecue on Veterans Day!
All Hollywood military personnel, veterans and their families are invited to this special event to celebrate their service. The menu features traditional barbecue fare including, barbecue chicken, hamburgers, baked beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cookies and brownies, and an assortment of beverages.
Military ID must be presented for barbecue and free park entrance. Event is capped at 400, each veteran/service member is invited to bring 1 guest.
RSVP beginning on Monday October 2nd

City of Lauderdale Lakes

Date: Saturday November 11th 2023
Time: 11am
Location: Mayor Samuel Brown Monument
3601 N. State Road 7 - Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
Come Commemorate Veterans Day with City of Lauderdale Lakes as they display military flags in celebration of all who severed our country on Saturday, November 11th at Mayor Samuel Brown Monument on N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes

City of Homestead’s Inaugural Veteran’s Day Celebration Promises Spectacular Performances

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
Time: 5PM – 9PM
Location: Losner Park- 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030
Homestead is gearing up for an exciting new event that will honor our nation’s heroes and provide an evening of entertainment and celebration for the whole community. The inaugural Veteran’s Day Celebration is set to take place on Saturday, November 11th, at Losner Park from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

City of Miami Beach 15th Annual Veterans Day Parade

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
Time: 11:11 am
Location: Ocean Drive and 5th Street
Join CMG Miami for our annual tradition - driving in the 15th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade presented by the City of Miami Beach.
The parade begins goes from 5th to 15th Street on Ocean Drive, and will feature Veterans, marching bands, local businesses, and more.
Following the parade, head to Lummus Park at 12th Street and Ocean Drive for a wreath-laying ceremony, free picnic lunch, and the highlight of the event - see the All Veterans Parachute Team soar through the sky.

Parade Begins: 5 Street and Ocean Drive
Parade Ends: 15 Street and Ocean Drive

Go Run Honor Our Veterans 5K

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
Time: 7:30am
Location: Tropical Park
Miami, FL US 33155
Event Schedule:
Pre-Race Package Pick Up: To Be Determined
Race Day Registration: On Site From 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM
Race Day Package Pick Up: On Site from 6:00 AM to 7:15 AM
Pre-Race Briefing at 7:15 AM
Race Starts at 7:30 AM

Mission Barbecue in Davi

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
Time: 12noon
Location: Mission Barbecue in Davie
2411 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33324,
Each year at MISSION BBQ, we make Veterans Day a very special day. It is our privilege to honor and support Our Uniformed American Heroes. As a small gesture of appreciation, all Veterans and Active-Duty Military are served a Free Sandwich.

At noon, we will have a live version of the National Anthem and we recognize all Veterans in attendance as well as having a special guest or two. It would be our privilege to SERVE you.

Proudly Serving Those Who Serve,

FIU Military Appreciation Breakfast 9am

Date: Monday, November 13th, 2023
Time: 5pm – 7p
Location: Graham Center Ballrooms
Miami Dade County veterans Services coalition
FIU’s Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast recognizes the vital role the military service plays in the national security of the United States of America. Past, present, and future service members will be honored through scholarship awards and an inspirational program. Please join us at this year’s breakfast, which will feature a keynote address by decorated U.S. Army veteran and retired professional football player Alejandro Villanueva.

