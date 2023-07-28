The highly anticipated Florida Beach Bowl is set to take place on December 28, 2023, at the DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. This inaugural event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for both players and fans, featuring a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) team and a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) football team battling it out on the sun-drenched shores of South Florida.

The Florida Beach Bowl game aims to promote both academic and athletic recruitment for the participating institutions while generating vital funds for each school’s development programs and providing an exceptional platform for these schools to showcase their academic and athletic prowess on a national level. “The Florida Beach Bowl is an exciting and unique event that will elevate the profile of participating schools and provide a national stage for our talented student-athletes,” said Victor Robenson, CEO of the Florida Beach Bowl. “We believe this game will not only entertain college football fans but also create pathways for academic and athletic success for our student-athletes.”

Supporters from various sectors have expressed their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Florida Beach Bowl. “I wholeheartedly support their efforts. I see this event as being a great economic driver through room nights at our hotels and business at our restaurants and retail establishments,” said Dean Trantalis, mayor of the City of Fort Lauderdale. “I also believe it would bring positive national attention to our community. We have long emphasized our community diversity and the diversity of our tourism business. This event fits right into those initiatives.”

By uniting an HBCU and an FCS football team program, the Florida Beach Bowl celebrates the rich diversity and talent within collegiate athletics. This game is on course to receive national television coverage which provides a platform to promote cultural understanding and unity among different educational institutions. Billy Hayes, a Historically Black College Football Hall of Famer, commented, “This event brings together talented athletes who inspire us all with their passion and determination. We look forward to witnessing the incredible performances that will undoubtedly unfold on the field.”

This bowl game is a centerpiece featuring an exciting lineup of teams, each eager to leave their mark on the Florida Beach Bowl history. In addition to the bowl game, the Florida Beach Bowl Foundation is also hosting a Golf Tournament, a 5K Run, a community concert, and other special events. “It’s an honor to be part of such a historic event, not only for college football

but for South Florida, Broward County, and the City of Fort Lauderdale,” said Keith Tribble, Senior Advisor on the Florida Beach Bowl Committee.

As the Florida Beach Bowl draws near, football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the participating teams, ticket availability, and additional event details. Daphnee Sainvil, Economic Development Manager for the City of Fort Lauderdale, shared her enthusiasm, “We are thrilled to host the Florida Beach Bowl in our beautiful city. Fort Lauderdale is renowned for its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and love for sports. We are excited to welcome fans, players, and their families to our city and provide them with an unforgettable experience.”

Visit http://www.floridabeachbowl.com to more about the Florida Beach Bowl. For sponsorship opportunities, contact A.C. Tellison at actellisonjr@floridabeachbowl.com.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA BEACH BOWL: The Florida Beach Bowl is an opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate the end of the year under the beautiful South Florida weather. It culminates with a postseason college football game that will feature two successful FCS teams. Those teams will compete in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The goal is to spotlight two institutions and football programs that have successfully earned a minimum of (6) wins during their regular season schedule and are in good standing within their respective conferences. For more information about the Florida Beach Bowl, please visit floridabeachbowl.com.









