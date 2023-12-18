EMBRACE GIRLS Foundation Intimate Valentine

EMBRACE GIRLS Intimate Valentine Experience Quite Storm Edition Hosted By Lenny Green Featuring, DENNIS EDWARDS TEMPTATIONS REVIEW

The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc, is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that over the past two decades have provided mentoring, social, academic and wrap-around services to girls attending at risk schools in Broward and Miami-Dade County.

Embrace Girls Foundation CEO Lawrence said the benefit concerts have allowed Embrace to enroll more girls in their programs and expand services to families. “All show proceeds make it possible for our girls to have what they need and more,” Lawrence said. “They’ve had amazing experiences like spending the night in a museum, indoor skydiving, swimming with the dolphins, and more importantly the much needed academic, social and life skills training they receive year-round.

Date: Sunday, February 11th 2023
Time: 7pm
Location: The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach

