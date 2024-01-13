A Day in the Life of Paula Sunday Morning Joy

Community & Partners Get Ready to Celebrate Paula: A Radio Legend!





We’ve got some hot news coming your way! Paula, the unstoppable force in radio, is hitting a milestone – 45 glorious years on the airwaves, with a quarter-century of those spent spreading joy in the sunny vibes of South Florida at Hot 105FM. Can you believe it? Neither can we!

Every Sunday morning, Paula’s distinctive voice has become a South Florida staple, bringing that signature enthusiasm to your ears on HOT 105 FM. “Sunday Morning Joy” is not just a show; it’s a mood, and Paula owns it like no other.

We are gearing up to honor Paula in style, right where she lives, in Miami Gardens. Save the date for Friday, January 26, and get ready to experience a night of gospel, theater, arts, and a whole lot of magic. It’s not just for the Christian crowd – everyone is invited to join in on the celebration!









Paula Sunday Morning Joy

©2024 Cox Media Group