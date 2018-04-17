Sign in with your existing account
Win Tickets To See Ms Lauryn Hill
HOT 105! Today’s R&B and Old School welcomes Ms. Lauryn Hill to the 305! Tuesday, July 31st Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform all of your favorite and memorable songs from her iconic album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” at The
Bayfront Amphitheater in celebration of the 20th anniversary of this 5-time Grammy award winning album that changed music history!
HOT 105 has the MOST FREE TICKETS for YOU to experience this concert event. Listen and WIN YOUR WAY IN! For more ways to WIN,
download the FREE HOT 105 App
Brought to you by LIVENATION and Today’s R&B and Old School… HOT 105!
