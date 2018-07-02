Listen To WIN Your Sam Smith Tickets

LISTEN ALL THIS WEEK FOR A CHANCE TO BE CALLER #10 TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS SEE GRAMMY AND ACADEMY AWARD WINNING SAM SMITH RETURN TO THE STAGE! THE THRILL OF IT ALL TOUR COMES TO MIAMI AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA JULY 14TH!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY AEG AND TODAY’S R&B AND OLD SCHOOL, HOT 105