Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

The longest running MLK Day Race in Miami-Dade County hosted by the Progressive Officers Club, Inc. This historic race takes place in the streets of Miami in celebration of Dr. King’s legacy. This exciting event brings together a diverse community, promoting equality and social justice. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out, this race is for everyone! Join us on MLK Day for a memorable and empowering race experience in the heart of Miami.

Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit Women of H.O.P.E. (Health Occupations Promoting Education)! This great organization is dedicated to provide assistance to individuals battling auto immune diseases in addition to providing hair prostheses (wigs).

Bring your entire family, as we have various prizes and giveaways! Race T-Shirts will be provided to all participants, and medals will be awarded to the top 3 finishers in each age group.