49th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade - Greater Miami & Miami Beach

On Monday, January 19, 2026, Miami will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade & Festivities in Liberty City. The 2026 theme is “Mentoring the Dream!”

Come see members of our community, like Miami politicians, police, fire and rescue departments, parks and recreation, community leaders, state representatives, media outlets, business owners, entertainers, labor groups, historians, volunteers and corporations, all come together to honor the Civil Rights hero.

Miami’s Parade & Celebration

The festivities in Miami will begin with the 49th annual parade in Liberty City on January 19 at 11 a.m., starting at NW 7th Avenue and marching along NW 54th Street to NW 32nd Avenue. This two-and-a-half-hour parade route traces the steps that Dr. King traveled during his frequent visits to Miami.

Paradegoers can expect to see high school marching bands, student athletes, dance teams, drill teams and cheerleaders on foot, as well as floats, cars, motorcycles, horses and fire trucks bearing local politicians, union leaders, veterans groups, church leaders and activists. Carnival dancers will also take to the streets for dance and musical performances. This year’s parade will feature two esteemed grand marshals: Miami-Dade Commissioner Christine King, representing District 5, and Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the state attorney for Miami-Dade County.

Miami’s celebration is one of the country’s oldest and largest, routinely drawing crowds of more than 500,000 people. The parade will be taped and aired as an hour-long special on WLRN-PBS.

For more, please visit https://www.miamiandbeaches.com/event/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-parade/755

