47th Annual MLK Parade & Festival

America’s oldest and largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade to be held in Miami

Free public event and Family Festival honors and advances Dr. King’s legacy

Recognized as the most influential figure in the U.S. Civil Rights movement, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored annually for his work as an advocate and leader for economic development and equal rights for minorities.

On January 15, 2024--Martin Luther King, Jr. Day national holiday--join thousands in Miami’s Liberty City for a celebratory parade and day of festivities for the entire family.

This year’s theme is “Transforming the Dream,” which celebrates the 61st anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech and advocates for taking nonviolent action toward achieving equality, justice, and change for all. The parade Grand Marshal is mental health advocate, Dr. Delvena Thomas.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the 2.5-hour parade takes place along NW 54th Street on a route from NW 10th Avenue to NW 32nd Avenue that follows the sacred ground Dr. King once travelled during his frequent visits to Miami. The festivities continue until 6 p.m., at a Family Festival in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park with live music, dance and theatrical performances, a crafts marketplace, food vendors, and children’s activities.

47th Annual MLK Parade

This year is slated to be bigger than ever. Miami’s best and brightest young performers will be bringing their talents to the street during the parade, illustrating that although times change, traditions will always bring our community together.

Local politicians, police, fire and rescue departments, parks and recreation, community leaders, state representatives, media outlets, business owners, entertainers, labor groups, historians, volunteers, and corporations come together with the community to celebrate the events, co-founded in in 1977 by the late Dr. Preston Marshall and current Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee President, Ladi Jenkins.

About the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festivities Committee, Inc.:

Formed in 1985, we are a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation headquartered in Miami, FLand committed to celebrating and expanding the grand vision of freedom, justice, and equality for all people by annually commemorating Dr. King’s uplifting message of virtuous, non-violent change, and providing a dynamic, accessible forum for empowering education that inspires personal and societal transformation.

The organization is devoted to living and sharing the tenets of love that Dr. King unwaveringly taught, and in so doing, envisioned eradicating the scourge of poverty, racism, and brutality so that a new generation might wholly thrive in the light of prosperity, impartiality, and peace.

Dr. Delvena Thomas to serve as 2024 Parade Grand Marshal

DR. DELVENA THOMAS

Looking for alternatives for mental wellness and a vibrant way to engage your psyche and perhaps the mental health of your staff? Dr. Delvena Thomas is a practicing board certified Doctor of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Thomas is a consulting psychiatrist for the National Football League. Dr. Thomas is the owner of DRT Behavioral Services located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. It is a full service mental wellness office with spa. In private practice, Dr. Thomas provides individual therapy services to address numerous concerns such as performance issues encountered by athletes, sexual dysfunction, addiction treatment, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and sleep disorders. Her services include medication management, individual therapy, couples therapy, and group therapy. In addition, she has presented to large groups on topics such as stress management and conflict resolution. Dr. Thomas facilitates group processing for companies in need of revamping work climates. A dynamic practitioner, her range of experiences is broad. In addition to the seven years she worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Dr. Thomas has been an active member of the US Army Reserves since 2003 achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Her active tours include a mission to Baghdad, Iraq in 2007 in which she was a treating psychiatrist for the short-term stay facility at Camp Liberty. In 2010, Dr. Thomas deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan to work as the ‘Officer In Charge’, or OIC, of a combat stress unit that provided mental health care for soldiers stationed in the southern region of Afghanistan. She deployed to Kuwait for six months in 2014.

©2023 Cox Media Group