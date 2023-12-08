The Circle of Florida City Sister & Brother Present: The 2nd Annual Florida City Christmas Parade

Join Sister Circle Committee of Florida City at the 2nd annual Christmas Parade happen inside the beautiful City of Florida City on Saturday December 16th 2023 at Loren Robert’s Park where there will be stage performances food trucks toy giveaways and more.





10:15 am Christmas Parade Line-Up: Florida City Police Department

404 W. Palm Dr. Florida City Fl. 33034

Behind (intersection of NW 1st Avenue and 1st Street)





11am Christmas Parade Begin behind: Florida City Police Department (intersection of NW 1st Avenue and 1st Street)

Start at NW 1st Street

Make Right at 7th Ave

Travel towards 14th Street

(Dead-in Road)

Make Right on 14th Street

Then make a right on 6th Ave

(Parade last for 30-45 minutes)





12pm Christmas Parade End: Loren Roberts Park

601 NW 6th Ave Florida City FL 33034





12pm - 5pm Christmas Parade Festival: Loren Roberts Park

601 NW 6th Ave Florida City FL 33034

Introducing the Sister Circle Committee of Florida City

In May 2022 Verlene Tenner and a group of friends founded the Sister Circle Committee of Florida City in response to the lack of cultural events in the area. Their goal was to come together on a monthly basis to brainstorm ways to bring the community closer. Verlene played a pivotal role in this mission by introducing the Florida City Christmas Parade an idea she had been contemplating for over 16 years. The committee received the Parade’s approval from the Florida City Commissioners and began working on making it a reality. On December 10 2022 the inaugural Christmas Parade was held and was a resounding success.

Sister Circle Committee of Florida City

The Sister Circle Committee of Florida City remains dedicated to enhancing the community’s cultural environment. The following members make up our team: Verlene Tenner Greer Wallace Geneva Hughes Zim Waldon Rhonda Waldon Trina Wilborn Clarice Smith and Yvette Nelson.

For more information contact: Geneva Hughes (305) 495-1719 Verlene Tenner 786-800-0963 Trina Wilbon 836-940-1348

Sister Circle Committee of Florida City

Florida City is a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States. It is the southernmost municipality in the South Florida metropolitan area. Florida City is primarily a Miami suburb and a major agricultural area. Under the leadership of Mayor Otis T. Wallace, the population has grown to 13,085 according to the 2020 census, up from 11,245 in 2010.

