2023 Back-2-School Book Bag Tour

Check out CMG Miami “Back To School” Event in South Florida which includes FREE giveaways, FREE school supplies, music and more.

Miami-Dade County School first day of school is Thursday, August 17, 2023

Broward County School first day of school is Monday, August 21, 2023

Palm Beach County School first day of school is Thursday, August 10, 2023

Location listed below in Miami -Dade, Broward (Fort Lauderdale) and Palm Beach Counties.

BROWARD COUNTY - BACK TO SCHOOL TOUR

BROWARD County Book Bag Giveaway July 29th, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Back to School Health and Community Fair at Emmanuel Ground

Emmanuel Apostolic Church

6114 SW 35th Ct, Miramar, FL 33023 July 29th, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

9th Annual Walker Chiropractic Family Fun Day

Walker Chiropractic and Wellness Center

8844 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025 July 29th, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

FREE backpacks and school supplies

Florida Technical College - Pembroke Pines Campus

12520 Pines Boulevard,

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 July 29th 9:00am to 12:00pm

The City of Lauderhill Back to School Backpack Giveaway

John Mullin Park

(2000 NW 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313 August 5th, 10am-1pm

MOUNT-mentum: New Mount Olive, Mt. Bethel and Mt. Hermon

Back to School Back-2-School Book Bag Giveaway

Mt Hermon AME Church

401 NW 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 August 5th, 10am - 1:00 pm

Back To School Round-up

Sunrise Civic Center

10610 West Oakland Park Blvd,

Sunrise, FL 33351 August 5th, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Coral Square Back To School Fun Day Expo

Coral Square Mall

9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs, FL 33071 August 5th, 10am-1pm

City of Tamarac Back to School Splash

Caporella Aquatic Center 9300 NW 58th Street,

Tamarac, FL 33321 August 9th Mission United Backpack Giveaway August 12th 10am-1pm

Wayne Barton Food Distribution & Project Health

Greater Faith Church of Christ Holiness Unto the Lord

2301 NW 22nd St Ft. Lauderdale, FL August 12th, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

10th Annual Children of the Lotus Retreat

Miramar Multi-Service Complex

6700 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33025 August 12th 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

Flamingo Gardens Back 2 School Giveaway

Flamingo Gardens in Davie

3750 S. Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33330 August 19th 10am - 1pm

4th Annual Back 2 School Community

- The first half of the event is a free community drive-thru food

distribution taking place from 10am - 1pm

- The second half of this event is a free community play day and school supply

distribution taking place from 12PM -5PM.

Apollo Park 1580 NW 3RD Ave Pompano Beach, FL 33060 August 19th 1pm -7pm

Back 2 School The Power Network

(Sumthin Dope Collective) PENDING LOCATION September 9th, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

City of Parkland at the Back To School Splash Bash

Parkland Equestrian Center 8350

Ranch Rd. Parkland, FL 33067

MIAMI DADE COUNTY - BACK TO SCHOOL TOUR

MIAMI DADE County Book Bag Giveaway July 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Central Family Expo

Booker T. Washington Senior High School

1200 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 July 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

South Family Expo

Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus

11011 SW 104th St, Miami, FL 33176 August 5th,10 a.m.-1pm

One BIG School Supplies Giveaway

Calvary Chapel North 3918 NW 167th Miami Garden, FL 33054 August 5th,10 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Family Expo Florida Memorial University

15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33054 August 5th, 10am-3pm

Edison Back to School Back-2-School Book Bag Giveaway

Miami Edison Sr. High School

6161 NW 5th Ct. Miami, FL 33127 August 5th, 11am-2pm

Back to School Celebration with Miami Kids Magazine

The Shops at Sunset Place

5701 Sunset Drive, South Miami, FL 33143 August 5th, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Kiddo’s 10th Anniversary at this Back To School Event

City Place Doral

8300 Northwest 36th Street, Doral, FL 33166 August 6th 12pm-3pm

The 5th Annual Back to School Community Block Party

Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church 10701 SW 184th Street Miami, FL August 12th 10am-1pm

We the BEST Foundation

(Jackson Hospital) August 12th 2pm-4pm

Trinity Back 2 School Bookbag Giveaway

Trinity Christian Fellowship 22801 SW 117th Goulds, FL August 13th TBD

We the BEST Foundation

(Finger Licking Location) August 13th, 11:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Back To School at Dadeland Mall

Dadeland Mall 7535 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156 August 14th 4 - 6pm Back 2 School in North Miami

Cagni Park 13498 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161

PALM BEACH COUNTY - BACK TO SCHOOL TOUR

PALM BEACH County Book Bag Giveaway July 29th, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Lake Park Town Back To School Giveaway

Lake Park Town Hall 535 Park Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33403 August 3rd, 11:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Palm Beach Summer Slash

Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave,

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

