16th Annual Black Excellence Parade &Festival

Join us for a day of celebration at the Black Excellence Parade and Festival! Get ready for a vibrant event filled with culture, music, and community spirit. We’ll be gathering at the Vincent Torres Memorial Park in Lauderdale Lakes, FL, USA. This is your chance to come together with friends, family, and neighbors to honor the achievements of the Black community.

Experience the joyous parade showcasing the rich heritage and diversity of Black culture. Marvel at the colorful floats, lively music, and dazzling costumes as they pass by. The parade will be followed by a festival that promises to be a feast for your senses.

Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering food options, from soul food to Caribbean delicacies. Explore the vendor booths offering unique crafts, art, and fashion inspired by Black creativity. Dance to the infectious beats of live performances by talented artists, or participate in fun-filled activities for all ages.

Black Excellence Parade and Festival Date: Saturday, February 17th 2024 Time: 8:30am - 3pm EST Location: Vincent Torres Memorial Park, Northwest 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL, USA

4331 Northwest 36th Street Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration of Black excellence! Mark your calendars and come join us at the Black Excellence Parade and Festival at Vincent Torres Memorial Park.

Let’s come together to honor and uplift our community in a day filled with love, unity, and pride.





©2024 Cox Media Group