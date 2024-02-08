15th Anniversary celebration of Free Gospel Sundays

Experience the joy and power of gospel music like never before as Arsht Center kick off this milestone season with a bang! Join the 15th anniversary of Free Gospel Sundays with Music From the Bottom, in celebrating the rich heritage of gospel music with a diverse lineup of talented local artists alongside nationally acclaimed headliners. From soulful hymns to electrifying performances, Free Gospel Sundays promises an unforgettable musical journey that will uplift your spirit and fill your heart with inspiration.

The Free Gospel Sundays series continues with our 15th Anniversary Celebration! It features Music From the Bottom, a show curated and performed by locally based stars paying homage to gospel music originating in Miami.

The event is hosted by beloved WPLG Local 10 anchor Calvin Hughes and stars a thrilling lineup that includes Dwight Moment & Symphony, Johnny Sanders & The Faith On Full Ensemble, Corey Edwards & The Florida Fellowship Super Choir, Rev. Melvin Dawson & The Genesis Fellowship Delegation plus special guests Bishop Marc & Lady Joy Cooper and Gia Wyre.

Bring the entire family and enjoy an uplifting evening of praise with a variety of soulful, homegrown gospel favorites!

