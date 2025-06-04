Zoe Saldaña fell sick immediately after she won her Oscar: 'I collapsed right after'

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Mary Pat Thompson

Zoe Saldaña won her first Oscar back in March. Three months after the awards ceremony, the actress is opening up about what happened backstage during the ceremony.

"It was all beginning to become a blur, it was such a beautiful journey leading up to the Oscars. I don't think I was there as myself [that day], my 13-year-old self was there," Saldaña said while appearing on Live with Kelly & Mark on Wednesday.

Saldaña said after she gave her acceptance speech she became sick backstage.

“I collapsed right after. I lost my voice within an hour after I won the award,” Saldaña said. “I couldn’t stand on those heels that I had. All I wanted to do was crawl in bed and maybe cry. I don’t know why, I needed to cry.”

According to Saldaña, her body was running on pure adrenaline, and that's what led to her feeling ill.

"Your immune system is in optimal condition, but once, you know, you tell your body that it’s over, then everything sort of collapses.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

