Zack Snyder reportedly ready for '300' prequel series with Warner Bros. Television

'300' - Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, 2006

By Stephen Iervolino

The company is officially mum, but Warner Bros. Television could team up with 300 director and co-writer Zack Snyder on a prequel TV series based on his smash swords-and-sandals film, according to Variety.

The 2006 film was based on the comic book series of the same name by Frank Miller and starred Gerard Butler as King Leonidis, who with his army of 300 crimson-caped Spartan soldiers held a vastly numerically superior Persian army at bay during the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 B.C.

Another 300 veteran, Snyder's wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder, who recently shepherded his Rebel Moon movies to Netflix, will be back to produce the project, according to the trade, along with the hit film's producers Mark Canton, Bernie Goldmann and Gianni Nunnari. Snyder is in talks to direct, co-write and executive produce, Variety says.

A Warner Bros. Television project could end up on any number of networks or streaming services; although the trade doesn't speculate, Max would be a logical partner, as the streamer is under the same Warner Bros. Discovery corporate umbrella.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!