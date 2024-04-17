'Yellowstone' again links up with Stagecoach fest

Paramount Network

By Stephen Iervolino

On Wednesday, MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Paramount Network announced that the Dutton Ranch is coming back to the sold-out Stagecoach Festival.

The event runs from April 26-28 in Indio, California, and will feature some of the biggest names in country music, including Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

For the second year in a row, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western Yellowstone will have a presence there, and so will the Dutton family spin-off 1923. "Stagecoach attendees will be transported to the Montana ranch to kick back and relax in the shade Dutton-style all weekend long," the companies tease in a joint statement.

"Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy larger-than-life and brand-new photo moments from Yellowstone and 1923," as well as exclusive merch, and meet and greets with cast members.

This year there will also be limited-edition co-branded Yellowstone x Stagecoach swag for sale.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!