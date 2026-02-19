Woody reunites with Buzz, Jessie and more in 'Toy Story 5' official trailer

You don't have to go to infinity and beyond for the Toy Story 5 official trailer.

Disney and Pixar have released a 2 1/2-minute look at the upcoming animated sequel film. Everyone's favorite toys — including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Forky (Tony Hale) — are back in this new look that shows how the toys react to new technology.

The new trailer also shows off how Woody — who decided to leave his caretaker, Bonnie (Scarlett Spears), at the end of Toy Story 4 and live off the grid with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) — reunites with his original toy family.

Set to the classic Randy Newman song "You've Got a Friend in Me," the trailer finds the gang of toys up against the new antagonist Lilypad. Voiced by Greta Lee, Lilypad is a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet that makes the toys' jobs more difficult as they compete with this new threat to playtime.

"What are you, some sort of old man toy?" Lilypad asks Woody, who incredulously asks, "What?" in response.

"She thinks you're old because you're bald, Woody," Forky says.

Newly announced voice cast members for the film include Craig Robinson as Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy; Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy Snappy; Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals; and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase.

Also announced to return to the franchise are John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Wallace Shawn as Rex, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog, Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head, Anna Vocino as Mrs. Potato Head, Bonnie Hunt as Dolly, Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly, John Hopkins as Mr. Pricklepants, Kristen Schaal as Trixie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL-E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris. Newman returns to score his fifth Toy Story film. The movie rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.