With 'Suits' resurgence, some insiders say Meghan Markle's reboot return may not be so far-fetched

While there's no official news on whether there will be a reboot of the former USA legal drama Suits, the show's surprise resurgence, thanks to a run on Netflix, has the rumor mill buzzing.

A big part of that scuttlebutt centers on the series' paralegal-turned law student Rachel Zane, played by a then-newbie actress by the name of Meghan Markle, who eventually left the show to marry Prince Harry.

Markle played the love interest of Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross, whose photographic memory lands him a job with a high-profile law firm, despite his fudging his Harvard Law bonafides.

The show's executive producer Gene Klein recently told TV Line he was shocked the show that ran from 2011 until 2019 suddenly broke Nielsen records, noting it wouldn't surprise him if he got a call that a reboot is coming.

That said, he said he assumed getting Markle back "would not be possible."

However, some insiders are now weighing in.

Kieran Elsby, director of Media PR Global, points out to the U.K. Mirror the $100 million deal Meghan and her

runaway royal husband made with Netflix. "I do wonder if the top spot is genuinely determined by viewership metrics at all. Or it is essential for Meghan to remain relevant to Netflix, hence the unaudited top spot. After all, they have invested heavily," he muses.

While Markle's new agents at WME stated acting wasn't on her docket, a senior studio executive told the UK's Sunday Express, "All that has changed on a dime with her second coming on Suits. The Netflix figures are the talk of Hollywood and, with respect to the rest of her co-stars, Meghan is, without doubt, the driving force behind that."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.