With Lindsay Lohan's new baby, 'Freaky Friday' mom Jamie Lee Curtis declares herself a "movie grandmother"

Lohan and Curtis in 2003 -- Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

By Stephen Iervolino

Jamie Lee Curtis now has a new title to go with her new Oscar: "movie grandmother."

The actress beamed with pride at the news that her Freaky Friday daughter Lindsay Lohan just welcomed her first child, a son with husband Bader Shammas.

Along with a smiling throwback pic of her and LiLo as well as a picture of them in the 2003 film, Curtis said on Instagram, "My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother."

She added, "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

Lohan and Curtis have remained close since their 2003 hit remake and recently told the New York Times they were open to a sequel. The project is reportedly in the works from screenwriter Elyse Hollander, Good Morning America previously confirmed.

