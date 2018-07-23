Now Playing
Posted: July 23, 2018

Win Your Janelle Monae Tickets

Comments

HOT 105 welcomes Janelle Monae back to the 305 for The Dirty Computer Tour! Listen for your chance to be the 10th caller for WIN a pair of tickets to see the cover girl, Janelle Monae perform with special guest St. Beauty at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason theater THIS FRIDAY, July 27th!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY LIVE NATION AND TODAY’S R&B AND OLD SCHOOL, HOT 105

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
