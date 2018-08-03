Win Tickets To TJMS Family Reunion

South Florida, The Family is gathering at the 2018 AllState Tom Joyner Family Reunion August 31st thru September 3rd at the GAYLORD PALMS RESORT in Orlando and HOT 105 has your tickets to the hottest Labor Day Weekend concert lineup with performances by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Bell Biv Devoe, Comedian Rickey Smiley and Erica Campbell.



Listen at 7AM, 10AM, 3PM and 4PM to WIN tickets for you and a guest to ALL of the concerts. Courtesy of South Florida’s #1 Morning Show – The TJMS, ReachMedia and Today’s R&B and Old School… HOT 105