Willem Dafoe to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Willem Dafoe will be honored with the first star of 2024 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Dafoe will be honored with his star in the category of Motion Pictures.

Dafoe has had a long and storied career, having starred in over 100 films and been nominated for four Academy Awards. Radio personality Ellen K will serve as the emcee of the event, while Patricia Arquette and Pedro Pascal will give speeches.

"Willem Dafoe is an immensely talented and versatile actor who has become a prominent figure in the film industry. He has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances, often portraying characters with a unique intensity and complexity," producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ana Martinez said. "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Willem with the first Walk of Fame star of 2024!"

The ceremony will take place on Monday, January 8, at 11:30 a.m. in Hollywood, California. It will be livestreamed exclusively on walkoffame.com.

