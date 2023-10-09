Will Ferrell goes 'Old School' as guest DJ at USC frat party

Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

By Mary Pat Thompson

University of Southern California graduate Will Ferrell returned to his alma mater this weekend, where he crashed a frat party and served as DJ for the college kids, à la his 2003 hit film, Old School.

Videos of his DJ set were subsequently posted on TikTok, where Ferrell's seen amping up the crowd while decked out in a USC zip-up jacket and sunglasses.

Ferrell graduated from USC with a degree in sports information back in 1990. Over the weekend, he attended the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party that took place ahead of the football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

It was Trojan Family Weekend, which Ferrell attended because his oldest son, Magnus, is a sophomore at USC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!