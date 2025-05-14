'Wicked: For Good' 'first look' trailer to debut in June, when 'Wicked' returns to theaters for one night only

Glinda and Elphaba will be back in action on theater screens in June.

The original Wicked film will return to theaters in the U.S. and Canada for one night only on June 4. And along with that screening, there will be a "special first look" at the trailer for the sequel, Wicked: For Good. In a promotional video, Cynthia Erivo says, "We know you've been waiting for this, and it's finally coming."

Ariana Grande adds, "You will be changed ... "

"For good," Cynthia finishes.

There's no word on whether or not the "first look" will also be online, or anywhere else in the world. Wicked: For Good opens in theaters Nov. 21.

This is the second piece of big Wicked news this week: We learned Tuesday that Ariana and Cynthia, along with "special guests," will star in a Wicked "event special" on NBC and Peacock this November.

