'White Lotus' and 'Dahmer,' 'The Bear,' oh my: Who will be among Wednesday's Emmy nominees?

On Wednesday, July 12, the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced live at 11:30 a.m. ET. Community co-star Yvette Nicole Brown will do the honors, alongside Television Academy chair Frank Scherma, at the event streaming live on Emmys.com/nominations.

But which shows and stars will get the nod?

HBO's trophy magnet Succession wrapped up its run with its season 4 finale in May, and many prognosticators believe the Roy family will be well represented in the Drama category. In fact, HBO is expected to lead the nominations.

The pay network's The White Lotus — a big winner last year in the Limited Series category — has moved to the Drama category for its sophomore season; The Last of Us, also from the network, could get the nom nod.

Outside of those, Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel 1923 could see some love, as could Netflix's The Crown and fellow Emmy winner Yellowjackets on Showtime.

On the comedy side of things, Abbott Elementary could very well be on the road to repeat its Emmys performance last year, facing competition from the likes of another Emmys darling, the apparently exiting Ted Lasso.

FX's heralded The Bear could serve up some nominations this year — though Jamie Lee Curtis' gutting performance as a season 2 guest star won't be eligible until next year. Netflix's Wednesday became a viral sensation, but it remains to be seen if that translates into nominations.

In the Limited Series category, it's a pretty sure bet you'll see Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and hear the name of its lead, Evan Peters, called on Wednesday morning. The late Ray Liotta could also snag some attention in the Supporting Actor category for one of his final performances, in Apple TV+'s Black Bird.

As they used to say before streaming, stay tuned!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.